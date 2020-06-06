194 Beverly Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Sunny and Spacious Corner Lot Home - JGPM - It is a MUST SEE! This extremely large home, located on the corner of Beverly & Garfield Street has three (3) bedrooms, two (2) baths.



DETAILS

One bedroom is a master suite with two (2) large closets and a private entrance to one of the bath.

Dark Walnut Hardwood Floors

Stainless Steel Appliances

Custom Cabinets & Counter tops

Three (3) Car Garage Parking

Washer & Dryer

Downstairs full garage with supple storage space

Private Rear Yard



TERMS

Tenant pays ALL Utilities

Owner seeks One (1) Year Lease

Non-Smoking

Pets Negotiable.



READ THIS BEFORE APPLYING, ANY APPLICATION MISSING THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTS WILL NOT BE PROCESSED!



1. All applicants must view the unit prior to applying and confirm viewing to Jackson Group Property Management, Inc. Any applications received prior to showings or appointment will receive no special privilege or bearing on rental decision.

2. Applicants must provide a copy of their photo ID

3. Applicants must provide proof of income (last two most recent pay stubs/offer letter/etc.)

4. Applicants must provide copies of last two (2) most recent bank statements.

5. Application fee must be submitted with each application, any persons over the age of 18 will need to view and apply.

6. If accepted, tenant to provide proof of renters insurance within 30 days.

7. If accepted, you will need to sign and deliver a holding deposit within 24 hours, otherwise the unit will be deemed to be still on the market.



Please ensure you submit the above information attached to the online application.



(RLNE5698738)