San Francisco, CA
194 Beverly Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

194 Beverly Street

194 Beverly Street · No Longer Available
Location

194 Beverly Street, San Francisco, CA 94132
Ingleside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Sunny and Spacious Corner Lot Home - JGPM - It is a MUST SEE! This extremely large home, located on the corner of Beverly & Garfield Street has three (3) bedrooms, two (2) baths.

DETAILS
One bedroom is a master suite with two (2) large closets and a private entrance to one of the bath.
Dark Walnut Hardwood Floors
Stainless Steel Appliances
Custom Cabinets & Counter tops
Three (3) Car Garage Parking
Washer & Dryer
Downstairs full garage with supple storage space
Private Rear Yard

TERMS
Tenant pays ALL Utilities
Owner seeks One (1) Year Lease
Non-Smoking
Pets Negotiable.

READ THIS BEFORE APPLYING, ANY APPLICATION MISSING THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTS WILL NOT BE PROCESSED!

1. All applicants must view the unit prior to applying and confirm viewing to Jackson Group Property Management, Inc. Any applications received prior to showings or appointment will receive no special privilege or bearing on rental decision.
2. Applicants must provide a copy of their photo ID
3. Applicants must provide proof of income (last two most recent pay stubs/offer letter/etc.)
4. Applicants must provide copies of last two (2) most recent bank statements.
5. Application fee must be submitted with each application, any persons over the age of 18 will need to view and apply.
6. If accepted, tenant to provide proof of renters insurance within 30 days.
7. If accepted, you will need to sign and deliver a holding deposit within 24 hours, otherwise the unit will be deemed to be still on the market.

Please ensure you submit the above information attached to the online application.

(RLNE5698738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 194 Beverly Street have any available units?
194 Beverly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 194 Beverly Street have?
Some of 194 Beverly Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 194 Beverly Street currently offering any rent specials?
194 Beverly Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 Beverly Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 194 Beverly Street is pet friendly.
Does 194 Beverly Street offer parking?
Yes, 194 Beverly Street does offer parking.
Does 194 Beverly Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 194 Beverly Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 Beverly Street have a pool?
No, 194 Beverly Street does not have a pool.
Does 194 Beverly Street have accessible units?
No, 194 Beverly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 194 Beverly Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 194 Beverly Street does not have units with dishwashers.
