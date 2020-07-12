/
marina district
190 Apartments for rent in Marina District, San Francisco, CA
3560 DIVISADERO
3560 Divisadero Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,995
469 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Book-ended by the Presidio to the west and Fort Mason and the Wharf to the east, the Marina is a playground for young professionals. Chestnut and Union are the area’s party arteries.
1610 LOMBARD Street
1610 Lombard Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
482 sqft
1610 Lombard occupies a prime Marina location one block from vibrant Chesnut Street.
3210 GOUGH
3210 Gough St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,295
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Modern apartments in a timeless building in San Francisco's Marina District, just north of Route 101. In-unit laundry facilities, refrigerator and oven. On-site gym. Close to Fort Mason and Moscone Recreation Center.
2975 Van Ness
2975 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,195
413 sqft
A modern, pet-friendly apartment complex in San Francisco's ultra trendy Marina District. Close to Aquatic Park and Fort Mason. Rooms have bathtubs, carpets, and hardwood floors. Lobby and garage.
3820 SCOTT
3820 Scott St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,795
850 sqft
Cozy, comfortable homes in the heart of San Francisco, a stone's throw from the marina. Pet-friendly apartments have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry facilities. Garage and parking spaces. Dogs and cats allowed.
1660 BAY
1660 Bay St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,695
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Colonial-style complex with Golden Gate views, close to restaurants, shops and bars in San Francisco's desirable Marina District. In-unit laundry facilities, refrigerators and dishwashers. Lobby, swimming pool and clubhouse.
1738 Lombard Street, #3
1738 Lombard Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,975
930 sqft
NEED A LARGER LIVE/WORKING SPACE? 2 Bedroom Fully Furnished in Marina w/Parking! AMSI/Maureen Couture - Feeling a little cramped in your current rental, and looking for a 12 month lease where you can spread out and unwind? This great Marina
3625 Fillmore Street
3625 Fillmore Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3625 Fillmore Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
2465 Chestnut Street
2465 Chestnut Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,495
2465 Chestnut Street - 2465 Chestnut - Stunning Spacious 1BR/1BA Available 08/03/20 Stunning Spacious 1BR/1BA w/ Jacuzzi, Shared Roof Deck, Shared Yard, Parking Avail in Beautiful Marina(2465 Chestnut) - * $3,495/month annual lease * Laundry in
284 Mallorca Way
284 Mallorca Way, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,995
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 284 Mallorca Way in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
3440 Pierce Street
3440 Pierce Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3440 Pierce Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
2149 Beach St.
2149 Beach Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2360 sqft
2149 Beach St. - 2149 Available 05/18/20 Unique Marina Elegance! Large Renovated Top Floor. 3 Bed, 2 bath + Bonus room, Parking for 3 cars.
3351 Buchanan Street
3351 Buchanan Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,250
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3351 Buchanan Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
3622 Broderick Street
3622 Broderick Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,200
1595 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1595; Parking: 1 Car Compact car only side by side; Monthly rent: $9200.00; IMRID14702
3360 Octavia #10
3360 Octavia Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,350
850 sqft
Amazingly spacious 1 bedroom located right next to Fort Mason.
190 Alhambra 16
190 Alhambra Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,495
$2495 Cozy studio in a beautiful Marina building! - Property Id: 318407 Lovely and cozy studio in a charming Marina building. Located only steps from Marina Green, Fort Mason, Fillmore and Chestnut Street.
The Terraces
1330 Bush St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,975
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,634
716 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious in-unit amenities like patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community features parking, on-site laundry and lobby. Located close to BART and MUNI for commuters.
Etta Apartments
1285 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,873
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,968
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,918
1173 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include bike storage, dog park, 24-hour maintenance and a fitness center. Pet-friendly. Excellent access to public transit.
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,317
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,107
881 sqft
Great location in a bustling San Francisco neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors and recent renovations make these apartments feel luxurious. 24-hour maintenance available.
1560 SACRAMENTO
1560 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,895
419 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly complex with on-site laundry in the Nob Hill neighborhood. Art Deco facade. Recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances. Three blocks from Huntington Park and Grace Cathedral. Nearby dining and shopping options.
1320 Lombard
1320 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,245
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
880 sqft
Just blocks from the San Francisco Bay, within walking distance to shops, restaurants, museums, cafes, art galleries, and more. These recently renovated apartments offer hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Near George Sterling Park.
1840 Clay
1840 Clay St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,395
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
805 sqft
A brick-covered apartment building in Pacific Heights, just footsteps from leafy Lafayette Park. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. Lobby and parking. West of Route 101.
1340 TAYLOR
1340 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,600
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,500
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,400
993 sqft
Pet-friendly, green community in iconic Nob Hill. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry. Cable included. Easy access to trolleys, public transit. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Easy access to schools, St. Francis Memorial Hospital.
1360 Lombard
1360 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A sun-filled apartment complex in Russian Hill, breathing distance from San Francisco's cultural treasures. Units have carpets, refrigerators and stainless steel appliances. Internet access, bike storage and garage.
