american canyon
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:34 PM
76 Apartments for rent in American Canyon, CA📍
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
26 Units Available
The Village at Vintage Ranch
100 Toscana Drive, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,015
1554 sqft
TOWNHOMES FOR RENT IN AMERICAN CANYON The Village at Vintage Ranch is the luxury living community you deserve.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
14 Units Available
The Lodge at Napa Junction
5500 Eucalyptus Dr, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,073
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,743
1322 sqft
The Lodge at Napa Junction offers luxury living in a convenient setting. Our pet-friendly community in American Canyon features one, two, and three bedroom apartments and boasts a wealth of amenities to help you elevate your everyday lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
6 Units Available
Canyon Ridge at Napa Junction
800 Reliant Way, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,422
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,511
1108 sqft
Situated in the gateway to wine country, this complex offers a selection of floor plans, stunning layouts, and amenities like outdoor BBQ pits and fire rings, an onsite lounge and pool, and outdoor hot tub.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
30 Sequoia Grove Way`
30 Sequoia Grove Way, American Canyon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2811 sqft
Spacious 4/3 located by American Canyon High available for rent! - This home is located just off of 29, near Safeway and American Canyon High School.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
204 Ashby Place
204 Ashby Place, American Canyon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
1594 sqft
204 Ashby Place Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous one story with low maintenance and court location! - This property boasts beautiful low maintenance landscaping, bright & open floor plan with tons of natural light.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
442 Lucina Street
442 Lucina Street, American Canyon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1504 sqft
AVAILABLE! - Beautiful single house in desirable American Canyon. 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom No Pets No smoking Rent: $2600 Deposit: $3500 No Pets Allowed (RLNE4043266)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10 Bethany Dr.
10 Bethany Drive, American Canyon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2465 sqft
10 Bethany Dr. Available 07/05/20 American Canyon - Charming 4bd/3ba w/approx 2465 sqft, gated community, dramatic vaulted ceilings plus gourmet kitchen open to inviting family room w/cozy fireplace.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
24 Daniel Drive
24 Daniel Drive, American Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2037 sqft
Beautiful Newer American Canyon Home - Spacious American Canyon Home in Gated Community! Expansive 2,000+ square foot three bedroom home with additional loft and 2.5 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of American Canyon
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Vallejo
1 Unit Available
239 Redwing St.
239 Redwing Street, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1104 sqft
Updated & Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Vallejo! Available Now! - Updated home located in Vallejo with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 car garage, RV Parking with spacious rear yard.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
North Vallejo
1 Unit Available
329 Old River Drive
329 Old River Drive, Vallejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,920
1768 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Vallejo
1 Unit Available
415 Baylor Dr. Apt #2
415 Baylor Drive, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
880 sqft
415 Baylor Dr. Apt #2 Available 08/01/20 Great 2 bed, 1.5 bath Condo in Vallejo - COMING SOON !!! - Great 2 bed, 1.5 bath Condo in Vallejo - COMING SOON !!! ****MORE PICTURES COMING SOON**** -2 story unit with patio area.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Vallejo
1 Unit Available
125 Hibiscus Court
125 Hibiscus Court, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1000 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 5 miles of American Canyon
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
22 Units Available
Bay Village
1107 Porter St, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
850 sqft
Close to I-80, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel sinks in kitchens and fireplaces. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a pool and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
The Meritage
55 Valle Vista Avenue, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
871 sqft
Community features covered parking, swimming pool, fitness center and golf courses. Units have washer/dryers, central air and heat and large closets. Easy access to Interstate 80.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
12 Units Available
Sterling Village
88 Valle Vista Ave, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,553
1234 sqft
Located close to Touro University, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have washer/dryers and private patio/balconies. Community is pet-friendly with a swimming pool, jacuzzi and meticulous landscaping.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Sundance at Vallejo Ranch
60 Rotary Way, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,573
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
846 sqft
Apartment amenities include in-unit laundry, wood burning fireplaces, ceiling fans and additional storage. Community features include fitness center, covered parking and courtesy patrol. Short-term leases available.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
237 Evans Ave
237 Evans Avenue, Solano County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent - Offering this 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Vallejo. New Paint and new Kitchen and bath flooring, newer windows. Large kitchen with tile counter tops and lots of cabinet space. Full size basement.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Saint Vincent's Hill
1 Unit Available
100 Carolina St #A
100 Carolina St, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Downstairs Unit Near Vallejo Ferry - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom downstairs unit in duplex.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1021 El Dorado St
1021 El Dorado Street, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1020 sqft
Single family home 1 bedroom Craftsman Style Cottage (Pet Friendly) 1021 El Dorado - This cute spacious home has 1 bedroom, 1 bath & 1 car garage. The home is 1020 sq.ft. Large living room with built in hutch. Large kitchen & dining area.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2799 Georgia St.
2799 Georgia Street, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1264 sqft
2799 Georgia St. Available 07/08/20 2 BR/ 1BA +Basement/converted garage-storage-2799 Georgia St-Apply now-Open July 8, 5-6 PM - Apply now-Open July 8 from 5:00-6:00 PM-One person to view at a time & need to wear mask & sign a Covid entry release.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Saint Vincent's Hill
1 Unit Available
804 Butte Street
804 Butte Street, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Available 06/18/20 This newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home offers hardwood flooring throughout, a spacious living area, and a private patio. Onsite laundry and security system.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Saint Vincent's Hill
1 Unit Available
810 Butte Street
810 Butte Street, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
This gorgeous 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home offers hardwood flooring throughout, spacious bathroom and dual pane windows.Onsite laundry and security system included.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Northgate
1 Unit Available
5447 La Salle Way
5447 La Salle Way, Vallejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2250 sqft
AVAILABLE! - Beautiful two-story spacious home. Has 4 Bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Good size backyard with low maintenance. Located near shopping centers, movie theater, and Easy access to freeways.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
44 Woodrow Ave. #A
44 Woodrow Avenue, Solano County, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom Available close to I-80 and 780 entrance! - One Bedroom / One Bath unit available for rent NOW! Newly remodeled interior is crisp and clean throughout and ready for you to move in.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In American Canyon, the median rent is $1,112 for a studio, $1,363 for a 1-bedroom, $1,746 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,542 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in American Canyon, check out our monthly American Canyon Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the American Canyon area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, California State University-Sacramento, and University of California-Berkeley. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to American Canyon from include San Francisco, San Jose, Sacramento, Oakland, and Fremont.
