All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 969 BUSH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
969 BUSH
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

969 BUSH

969 Bush St · (415) 949-1522
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Lower Nob Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

969 Bush St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Lower Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 36 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$2,795

Studio · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$2,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 495 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$3,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 969 BUSH.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
dogs allowed
cats allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Lower Nob Hill is San Francisco’s goldilocks neighborhood. Wedged between sophisticated Nob Hill and rock n’ roll Tenderloin, this urban bedroom community accommodates Tech and FiDi commuters, artists and anyone looking for a good time. Take the bar scene for a spin at the Tunnel-Top, go island-style with decadent dinner at Liholiho Yacht Club, tap into draught wine at Tender. Lower Nob Hill’s warm appeal is just right.

Calling all social butterflies! This central apartment building is located in the midst of the city’s hottest hotels, bars and restaurants. After a night of flitting from fete to fete, a killer cocoon awaits. Sweet amenities include efficient appliances and in-house washer/dryer. Beautiful hardwood floors, huge closets, and updated kitchen finishes and enhance the residential romance.

At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest collection of apartments in

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 969 BUSH have any available units?
969 BUSH has 3 units available starting at $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 969 BUSH have?
Some of 969 BUSH's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 969 BUSH currently offering any rent specials?
969 BUSH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 969 BUSH pet-friendly?
Yes, 969 BUSH is pet friendly.
Does 969 BUSH offer parking?
No, 969 BUSH does not offer parking.
Does 969 BUSH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 969 BUSH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 969 BUSH have a pool?
No, 969 BUSH does not have a pool.
Does 969 BUSH have accessible units?
No, 969 BUSH does not have accessible units.
Does 969 BUSH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 969 BUSH has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 969 BUSH?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkmerced
3711 19th Ave
San Francisco, CA 94132
1610 LOMBARD Street
1610 Lombard Street
San Francisco, CA 94123
1753 Mason
1753 Mason St
San Francisco, CA 94133
3264 Mission
3264 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94110
701 TAYLOR
701 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94108
324 Larkin
324 Larkin St
San Francisco, CA 94102
Lantern Lofts
1168 Folsom Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
798 Post St.
798 Post Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity