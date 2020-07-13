Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated oven refrigerator Property Amenities elevator dogs allowed cats allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

Lower Nob Hill is San Francisco’s goldilocks neighborhood. Wedged between sophisticated Nob Hill and rock n’ roll Tenderloin, this urban bedroom community accommodates Tech and FiDi commuters, artists and anyone looking for a good time. Take the bar scene for a spin at the Tunnel-Top, go island-style with decadent dinner at Liholiho Yacht Club, tap into draught wine at Tender. Lower Nob Hill’s warm appeal is just right.



Calling all social butterflies! This central apartment building is located in the midst of the city’s hottest hotels, bars and restaurants. After a night of flitting from fete to fete, a killer cocoon awaits. Sweet amenities include efficient appliances and in-house washer/dryer. Beautiful hardwood floors, huge closets, and updated kitchen finishes and enhance the residential romance.



