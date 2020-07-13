1819 GOLDEN GATE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage rent controlled

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator oven Property Amenities playground dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking pet friendly rent controlled

NOPA is not easily typecast; it’s a classic SF remix. Green parks, old school barbershops, popular restaurants and delightfully weird people: NOPA delivers on all fronts. The area’s musical legacy is epic – with jazz roots that run deep, and its current reputation as grownup playground is well earned. From early morning runners to late night dancers, NOPA has the answers.



This beautiful bay window apartment serves up classic San Francisco charm and 21st century amenities. Bright and airy floor plan, flawless hardwood floors, and design-forward finishes are just few of the perks. The Divisadero-adjacent location is golden.



Genius comes in many forms, and most geniuses come to San Francisco. Our eclectic community of innovators, trendsetters and trailblazers is just as driven to play, as we are to work. You’re one of a kind – and your home should be too! From restored historic Pacific Heights Edwardians to rebooted Downtown classics, one online application is all it takes to unlock Ren