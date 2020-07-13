All apartments in San Francisco
1819 GOLDEN GATE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

1819 GOLDEN GATE

1819 Golden Gate Ave · (415) 234-1556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1819 Golden Gate Ave, San Francisco, CA 94115
Western Addition

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 08 · Avail. now

$2,495

Studio · 1 Bath · 411 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1819 GOLDEN GATE.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
rent controlled
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
playground
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
rent controlled
NOPA is not easily typecast; it’s a classic SF remix. Green parks, old school barbershops, popular restaurants and delightfully weird people: NOPA delivers on all fronts. The area’s musical legacy is epic – with jazz roots that run deep, and its current reputation as grownup playground is well earned. From early morning runners to late night dancers, NOPA has the answers.

This beautiful bay window apartment serves up classic San Francisco charm and 21st century amenities. Bright and airy floor plan, flawless hardwood floors, and design-forward finishes are just few of the perks. The Divisadero-adjacent location is golden.

Genius comes in many forms, and most geniuses come to San Francisco. Our eclectic community of innovators, trendsetters and trailblazers is just as driven to play, as we are to work. You’re one of a kind – and your home should be too! From restored historic Pacific Heights Edwardians to rebooted Downtown classics, one online application is all it takes to unlock Ren

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 GOLDEN GATE have any available units?
1819 GOLDEN GATE has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 GOLDEN GATE have?
Some of 1819 GOLDEN GATE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 GOLDEN GATE currently offering any rent specials?
1819 GOLDEN GATE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 GOLDEN GATE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1819 GOLDEN GATE is pet friendly.
Does 1819 GOLDEN GATE offer parking?
Yes, 1819 GOLDEN GATE offers parking.
Does 1819 GOLDEN GATE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1819 GOLDEN GATE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 GOLDEN GATE have a pool?
No, 1819 GOLDEN GATE does not have a pool.
Does 1819 GOLDEN GATE have accessible units?
No, 1819 GOLDEN GATE does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 GOLDEN GATE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1819 GOLDEN GATE has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

