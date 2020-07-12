/
/
/
haight ashbury
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:16 PM
115 Apartments for rent in Haight Ashbury, San Francisco, CA
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Oak Shrader Apartments
1995-1999 Oak Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,695
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,095
467 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
995-1999 Oak and 400 Shrader collectively “Oak Shrader Apartments” is located on the corner of Oak and Shrader Streets directly adjacent to Panhandle Park in the Panhandle/Haight-Ashbury neighborhood of San Francisco.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1435 Waller St
1435 Waller Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,199
650 sqft
1 Bed/1 Bath in Upper Haight – Available Now $3,199/mo - Come enjoy the culture and energy of Haight-Ashbury. Steps away from Buena Vista Park and right down the street from the heart of the Haight.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
1438 Page St.
1438 Page Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
550 sqft
Lovely top floor 1 bedroom apartment on tree lined street in the heart of the Haight Ashbury neighborhood. South facing room has multiple alcoves created by multiple large windows providing an amazing amount of natural light.
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1482 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94117
1482 Page Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2100 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef250adf4b37c7afd164bb1 PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Centrally located a block off the colorful Haight Ashbury district, this is an exceptionally large (2,100+ sq. ft.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1672 Page Street
1672 Page Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,695
1300 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1862 Page St.
1862 Page Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,095
500 sqft
Live in style in this spacious studio with stunning bay window overlooking the now closed Page Street, creating in essence a public park in your front yard.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1832 Page St #3
1832 Page Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
Completely Renovated Unit in Charming Victorian + Contact for showing schedule! - Top floor remodeled two bedroom/ one bath unit Light filled unit with open living/ kitchen floor plan Gourmet kitchen with stone counter tops and stainless steel
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
9999
600 Stanyan Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9999 in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1997 Oak Street
1997 Oak Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,095
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1997 Oak Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
533 Clayton Street
533 Clayton Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,795
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 533 Clayton Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Haight Ashbury
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
18 Units Available
Avalon Sunset Towers
8 Locksley Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,560
332 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,861
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,347
983 sqft
Upscale apartment building in a very walkable neighborhood. Building provides garbage disposal and package receiving service, and on-site laundry. Units feature walk in closets, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
$
10 Units Available
The Duboce Apartments
2198 Market St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,337
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,245
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,524
928 sqft
Convenient to the Mission District. Boutique-style apartments with plank floors, Caesarstone counters, dual-tone cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Property offers an expansive roof deck with heated spa. On-site retail and Zipcar for residents' convenience.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
106 SANCHEZ
106 Sanchez St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,595
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy MUNI and bike commute. Near Duboce Park. Recently renovated community features hardwood floors and updated appliances. On-site parking in a garage available. Green community. Modern living in an urban setting.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
Alamo Square
1150 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
108 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! A new coliving community from Starcity- intentionally designed with brand new interiors, our Alamo Square community could soon be your new home.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
350 JUDAH
350 Judah St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,595
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, hardwood floors, and energy efficient appliances in fully stocked kitchens. Community amenities include recycling, elevator, and garage. Public transportation located nearby. Pet friendly with restrictions.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
$
5 Units Available
2175 Market
2175 Market St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,219
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,273
804 sqft
Located in the heart of the Castro neighborhood, just steps from shopping, dining and public transportation. One- and two-bedroom apartments, all with hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances and patio/balconies. Off-street parking with fee. Elevator.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
2 Units Available
1795 O'Farrell Apartments
1795 O'farrell Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
410 sqft
1795 O'Farrell is an eye-popping Marina-style building in San Francisco's Western Addition.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:34pm
1 Unit Available
547 5th Avenue
547 5th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,650
1350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 547 5th Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
1 Unit Available
549 5th Avenue
549 5th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1275 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 549 5th Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
99 LUPINE Apartments
99 Lupine Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,795
533 sqft
Laurel Heights is a quiet enclave where strollers outnumber hover-boards and scooters.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
400 DUBOCE
400 Duboce Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,095
432 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
821 sqft
Pet-friendly, gated entrance building in Duboce Triangle. Units feature updated kitchens, hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Onsite Zipcar. MUNI-connected central location. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment, Duboce Dog Park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
100 Broderick
100 Broderick St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,095
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek, compact accommodation just footsteps from Buena Vista Park. Hardwood floors, garbage disposal, oven and refrigerator. Pet-friendly complex with alarm system, elevator, car charging and parking. Close to San Francisco's cultural attractions.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
2737 SUTTER Apartments
2737 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,295
746 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This building sits in Laurel Heights, convenient to UCSF, Kaiser Permanente, Target and Trader Joes.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
65 Buena Vista
65 Buena Vista Ave E, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,395
495 sqft
Located off of Haight Street, near Buena Vista Park. Studio and one-bedroom apartments available in classic San Francisco building. All units have hardwood flooring, dishwashers and in-suite laundry facilities. Off-street parking available. Small pets welcome.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CADaly City, CATiburon, CASausalito, CASouth San Francisco, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CAPacifica, CA