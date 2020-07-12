/
dolores heights
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
186 Apartments for rent in Dolores Heights, San Francisco, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
3875 18TH STREET Apartments
3875 18th Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
777 sqft
Lively, upbeat and casual, Mission Dolores captures the spirit of diversity at the heart of San Francisco culture.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
240 Cumberland
240 Cumberland St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,995
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished one-bedroom apartments across from Dolores Park. Unit includes hardwood flooring, an in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Off-street parking included in the lease. Small dogs and cats welcome with fee.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
3410 22nd Street
3410 22nd Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,895
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,295
713 sqft
The Mission District’s cool charm and warm micro-climate make it irresistible to a diverse cross-section of artists, musicians, chefs and techies. Latin roots are essential to the area’s character, cuisine and vibrant aesthetic.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
1064 DOLORES
1064 Dolores St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,095
720 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a playground, carport, internet access and a garage. Located in family-friendly Noe Valley.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
390 LIBERTY Apartments
390 Liberty Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,795
813 sqft
The Mission Dolores is centered on its namesake park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
3411 22nd St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,925
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,250
363 sqft
Nestled in the Liberty Street Historic District within walking distance to Thomas Edison Charter Academy. Community features include a basketball court, coffee bar, business center, and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
30 Elizabeth Street #2
30 Elizabeth Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,950
Cute one bedroom in Mission/Noe with remodeled kitchen and bath, outdoor back patio, parking and storage!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3376 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94110
3376 22nd Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1250 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
160 Chattanooga Street
160 Chattanooga Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,350
A MUST SEE! Charming 1 BR/1 BA, Beautifully Maintained, Hardwood Floors, Shared Backyard Space, Awesome Noe Valley location!
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
305 Liberty St
305 Liberty Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,499
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 305 Liberty St in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Dolores Heights
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
68 Units Available
The Madelon
2000 Bryant St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,396
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,491
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,296
855 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
12 Units Available
eaves Diamond Heights
5285 Diamond Heights Blvd, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,961
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,890
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,482
1265 sqft
Great location close to George Christopher Playground. Units feature hardwood floors, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Luxury community includes parking, sauna, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
39 Units Available
Avalon Hayes Valley
325 Octavia St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,665
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,290
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,505
1028 sqft
Close to the Van Ness Metro Station in the fashionable Hayes Valley district, this luxury apartment complex features 24-hour maintenance, elevator access, clubhouse and parking. Rooms include walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
$
25 Units Available
Vara
1600 15th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,355
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,657
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,896
1030 sqft
This beautiful community is a short drive from Franklin Square and the Soma StrEat Food Park. Inside, residents enjoy in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Shared amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse and courtyard.
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
$
10 Units Available
The Duboce Apartments
2198 Market St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,337
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,245
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,524
928 sqft
Convenient to the Mission District. Boutique-style apartments with plank floors, Caesarstone counters, dual-tone cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Property offers an expansive roof deck with heated spa. On-site retail and Zipcar for residents' convenience.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
41 Units Available
Alchemy
200 Buchanan Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,020
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,340
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,380
1194 sqft
Modern apartments have stainless steel appliances and private balconies. Amenities include bike storage and a community garden. Near Octavia Boulevard and Market Street. Public transit is easily accessible.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
106 SANCHEZ
106 Sanchez St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,595
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy MUNI and bike commute. Near Duboce Park. Recently renovated community features hardwood floors and updated appliances. On-site parking in a garage available. Green community. Modern living in an urban setting.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
32 Units Available
The Rise Hayes Valley
1699 Market Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,315
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,685
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,724
973 sqft
The Rise Hayes Valley is at the epicenter of the Mission, Upper Market and Hayes Valley neighborhoods in San Francisco. Sitting at the corner of Market St. and Valencia St.
Last updated July 10 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
Alamo Square
1150 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
108 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! A new coliving community from Starcity- intentionally designed with brand new interiors, our Alamo Square community could soon be your new home.
Last updated July 10 at 12:55am
7 Units Available
The Mission
2072 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
115 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! Private suite with shared bathroom in comfortable communal home! Each suite is move-in ready with everything you need! Monthly rent includes: - Suite furnished with the
Last updated July 10 at 12:47am
3 Units Available
Dolores
1813 15th Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
75 sqft
Sandwiched between the Castro to the West and the Mission District to the East, Mission Dolores stands as one of the most vibrant and diverse neighborhoods in San Francisco.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
660 Clipper
660 Clipper St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community features elevator and carport parking. Modern charm with 1960s vibe. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, generous windows and patio/balcony. On public transit line. Near Farmer's Market, shopping, dining, entertainment and parks.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
50 LAGUNA
50 Laguna St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,395
361 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community tucked into a building from 1928. Updates include hardwood floors, large windows with great views and updated appliances. On-site garages and laundry provided. Easy access to Highway 101.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
210 Church
210 Church St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,545
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,695
552 sqft
Original-style apartments just across the street from Church Street station, near CPMC Davies Campus. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Pets will love it too.
