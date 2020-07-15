Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:12 AM
23 Apartments For Rent Near CCC
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
6 Units Available
San Pablo
Montoya Garden Apartments
5005 Montoya Ave, San Pablo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
950 sqft
Located conveniently nearby Alvarado Park, Interstate 80 and Princeton Plaza, this community offers package service, on-site laundry facilities, pool and renters' insurance. Apartments feature balconies, hardwood flooring, window coverings and additional storage.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Fairmede-Hilltop
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
Studio
$1,430
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,549
475 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
4574 Canyon Rd
4574 Canyon Road, El Sobrante, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1408 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
San Pablo
106 Arcangel Way
106 Arcangel Way, San Pablo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1492 sqft
Available 08/01/20 San Pablo Townhouse, Available 08/01/2020 - Property Id: 319428 This stylish 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom/2 car garage townhouse is located in a gated community in San Pablo.
1 of 11
Last updated April 12 at 10:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East Richmond
371 Carlston Street
371 Carlston Street, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
550 sqft
Natural light fills this very clean upper unit in desirable Mira Vista area above San Pablo Avenue. 1/2 block from El Cerrito border. Close to shopping, parks, Del Norte BART, bus. Private entrance door and back porch, too. Enjoy view of Mt.
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
2868 Hilltop Mall Rd, Richmond, CA 94806, USA
2868 Hilltop Mall Road, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1906 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5effcb9e1fa18777447fe930 Beautiful & light-filled 3 bedrooms 3.5 baths home ready to move in. Great location, directly across from Hilltop Mall.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2990 Chevy Way
2990 Chevy Way, Rollingwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,945
948 sqft
Charming Newly Renovated three bedrooms/One-bathroom single family house in San Pablo. -Move-in special! $500.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Fairmede-Hilltop
2900 Shane Dr
2900 Shane Drive, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1301 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom Home in Richmond Hilltop / Fairmede Area - 1. Fresh Paint Inside and Out 2. Beautiful Hardwood Floor throughout, Tiled Kitchen Floors & Baths 3. Open kitchen w/ Island features Brand New Cabinets 4.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North and East
3227 Rheem Avenue
3227 Rheem Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
804 sqft
Advent - Gorgeous Remodled Craftsman Style Two Bedroom Home Available! - Important: Please do not apply online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
North and East
559 41St St
559 41st Street, Richmond, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
TOM COBLE - 510-915-1615 - Welcome Home to this inviting 4 bedroom, 2 bath Tudor in super convenient location.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Fairmede-Hilltop
2513 Moyers Road
2513 Moyers Road, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1122 sqft
Remodeled Hilltop College Rancher with Garage Parking - Details on our website.
1 of 21
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
San Pablo
2826 12th Street
2826 12th Street, San Pablo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1255 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
North and East
2726 Humphrey Ave
2726 Humphrey Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
930 sqft
Arezoo Sorkhabi - Agt: 925-3896581 - Humphrey Ave, RichmondGorgeous Unit in North-east Richmond Community.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
San Pablo
13700 San Pablo
13700 San Pablo Avenue, San Pablo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Alice Chen Lu - Agt: 510-685-0505 - Email: lu.alicechen@outlook.comPhone: 510-685-0505About 13700 San Pablo Ave San Pablo, CA 94806Renovated 741-sq.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North and East
335 39th St.#A
335 39th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
600 sqft
Two Bedroom Home With Patio Available Now! - This property was just built from the ground up with a patio and a newly paved driveway! 1) Hardwood floors throughout 2) Quiet Location on Back of Lot 3) Built In Shelving Unit 4) New Kitchen Cabinets
1 of 37
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Cortez-Stege
420 S 24th Street
420 South 24th Street, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
Remodeled Single Family Home - 3 Bed 2 Bath - Richmond City, recently remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home approximately 1200 SF! The home features fresh new paint, laminated floor throughout the entire home, 4 electric stove
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
City Center
1532 Chanslor Ave # V
1532 Chanslor Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Nicely Updated 2 bed 1 bath Condo in Richmond - AVAILABLE NOW !!! - Nicely Updated 2 bed 1 bath Condo in Richmond - AVAILABLE NOW !!! -Newer kitchen with granite counters and tile floors. -Tile shower surround in bathroom.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North and East
334 40th Street
334 40th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
916 sqft
Cute Single Story Home in Downtown Richmond..
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North and East
708 38th Street
708 38th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1199 sqft
708 38th Street Available 07/15/20 Spacious Two Bedroom + Bonus Room House in Richmond!! EVERYTHING BRAND NEW! - 1,199 sq ft 2 bed + large bonus room/ 1 bath single family house in Richmond.
1 of 38
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
San Pablo
2539 17th St.
2539 17th Street, San Pablo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home in San Pablo - This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home features: 1. Brand New Hardwood Floors 2. Brand New Kitchen Counter Tops & Cabinets 3. New Stainless Steel Appliances 4. Small Bar Space overlooking the Living Room 5.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Belding Woods
2007 Barrett Avenue
2007 Barrett Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
790 sqft
Nicely remodeled unit within totally rehabbed Vintage 4-plex. Upper interior end unit, located on corner of Barrett Ave and 20th St. Steps from the Richmond BART station. Everything newer and modern. Spacious floor plan. Bay windows in front.
1 of 41
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Iron Triangle
675 11th St
675 11th Street, Richmond, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,350
2300 sqft
Remodeled 5 Bedroom Richmond Home - This amazing 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath home features: 1. Hardwood Laminate throughout home 2. Completed remodeled Kitchen with Brand New Appliances & Cabinets 3. Large Living Room with Beautiful Marbled Fireplace 4.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North and East
458 33rd Street
458 33rd Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Duplex in Downtown Richmond...
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CADixon, CA