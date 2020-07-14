1234 JONES Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly cable included garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub cable included microwave oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage lobby cats allowed alarm system internet access

1234 Jones is an amenity-filled standout perched at the top of historic, family-friendly Nob Hill. Full of unique architectural features and within walking distance of some of San Francisco's finest bars, restaurants, shopping, and views, the building is a true treasure of one of San Francisco's most desirable neighborhoods.Built in 1908, 1234 Jones blends classic charm with modern conveniences. Its cream-colored exterior and columned entryway give way to a distinctive black, white, and marble-accented lobby, complete with ornamental fireplace and stained glass window. Community amenities like a garage and on-site laundry are joined by units with hardwood floors, new appliances, and other details that merge the best of past and present.With an extremely walkable location and world-class public transportation - including BART, Muni, and even the famous cable car - 1234 Jones is perfect for commuters and anyone looking to enjoy the City. Residents can easily walk or ride to Downtown, the Financial District, Union Square, the Polk Street retail corridor, Chinatown, North Beach, and beyond. With dog-friendly Huntington Park and beautiful Grace Cathedral nearby, along with neighborhood classics like the Fairmont Hotel's legendary tiki bar, Tonga Room, and local standby Nob Hill Cafe, 1234 Jones puts the best of San Francisco steps from your front door.This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.