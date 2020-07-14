All apartments in San Francisco
1234 JONES Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:00 PM

1234 JONES Apartments

1234 Jones Street · (415) 964-3797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1234 Jones Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 339 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1234 JONES Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
cable included
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
lobby
cats allowed
alarm system
internet access
1234 Jones is an amenity-filled standout perched at the top of historic, family-friendly Nob Hill. Full of unique architectural features and within walking distance of some of San Francisco's finest bars, restaurants, shopping, and views, the building is a true treasure of one of San Francisco's most desirable neighborhoods.Built in 1908, 1234 Jones blends classic charm with modern conveniences. Its cream-colored exterior and columned entryway give way to a distinctive black, white, and marble-accented lobby, complete with ornamental fireplace and stained glass window. Community amenities like a garage and on-site laundry are joined by units with hardwood floors, new appliances, and other details that merge the best of past and present.With an extremely walkable location and world-class public transportation - including BART, Muni, and even the famous cable car - 1234 Jones is perfect for commuters and anyone looking to enjoy the City. Residents can easily walk or ride to Downtown, the Financial District, Union Square, the Polk Street retail corridor, Chinatown, North Beach, and beyond. With dog-friendly Huntington Park and beautiful Grace Cathedral nearby, along with neighborhood classics like the Fairmont Hotel's legendary tiki bar, Tonga Room, and local standby Nob Hill Cafe, 1234 Jones puts the best of San Francisco steps from your front door.This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: $40
restrictions: 40lb weight limit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 JONES Apartments have any available units?
1234 JONES Apartments has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1234 JONES Apartments have?
Some of 1234 JONES Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 JONES Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
1234 JONES Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 JONES Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 1234 JONES Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 1234 JONES Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 1234 JONES Apartments offers parking.
Does 1234 JONES Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 JONES Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 JONES Apartments have a pool?
No, 1234 JONES Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 1234 JONES Apartments have accessible units?
No, 1234 JONES Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 JONES Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1234 JONES Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

