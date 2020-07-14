Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator cable included furnished oven Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry lobby dogs allowed cats allowed internet access pet friendly

1405 Franklin occupies a prime location on the border of Japantown and Lower Nob Hill in luxurious Pacific Heights. Equal parts accessible and amenity-filled, the building is perfectly situated for enjoying the best of San Francisco living.



Built in 1926, 1405 Franklin towers over the corner of Franklin and Sutter with a refined elegance befitting its neighborhood. Historic architecture means exterior Edwardian ornamentation with gold accents that give way to a marble-lined, mirror-filled lobby. Community amenities include an elevator, on-site laundry, and Carson Living virtual doorman, while units feature modern appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings, and other desirable details.



1405 Franklin residents enjoy an ultra-walkable, very bikeable location with access to world-class public transportation. Van Ness tech shuttles and proximity to Downtown and the Financial District are ideal for commuters, while everyday errands are a breeze with Whole Foods Market and Trader Joe’s wit