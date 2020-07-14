All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

1405 FRANKLIN

1405 Franklin St · (415) 851-7512
Location

1405 Franklin St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Cathedral Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,745

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 440 sqft

Unit 507 · Avail. now

$2,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 452 sqft

Unit 607 · Avail. now

$2,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 452 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1405 FRANKLIN.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
cable included
furnished
oven
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
dogs allowed
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
1405 Franklin occupies a prime location on the border of Japantown and Lower Nob Hill in luxurious Pacific Heights. Equal parts accessible and amenity-filled, the building is perfectly situated for enjoying the best of San Francisco living.

Built in 1926, 1405 Franklin towers over the corner of Franklin and Sutter with a refined elegance befitting its neighborhood. Historic architecture means exterior Edwardian ornamentation with gold accents that give way to a marble-lined, mirror-filled lobby. Community amenities include an elevator, on-site laundry, and Carson Living virtual doorman, while units feature modern appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings, and other desirable details.

1405 Franklin residents enjoy an ultra-walkable, very bikeable location with access to world-class public transportation. Van Ness tech shuttles and proximity to Downtown and the Financial District are ideal for commuters, while everyday errands are a breeze with Whole Foods Market and Trader Joe’s wit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 FRANKLIN have any available units?
1405 FRANKLIN has 5 units available starting at $2,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 FRANKLIN have?
Some of 1405 FRANKLIN's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 FRANKLIN currently offering any rent specials?
1405 FRANKLIN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 FRANKLIN pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 FRANKLIN is pet friendly.
Does 1405 FRANKLIN offer parking?
No, 1405 FRANKLIN does not offer parking.
Does 1405 FRANKLIN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 FRANKLIN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 FRANKLIN have a pool?
No, 1405 FRANKLIN does not have a pool.
Does 1405 FRANKLIN have accessible units?
No, 1405 FRANKLIN does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 FRANKLIN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 FRANKLIN has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

