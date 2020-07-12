/
/
/
cathedral hill
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:45 PM
373 Apartments for rent in Cathedral Hill, San Francisco, CA
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
1405 FRANKLIN
1405 Franklin St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,745
448 sqft
Traditional homes in the beating heart of San Francisco's Cathedral Hill. Close to Lafayette Park, San Francisco Bay and the Golden Gate Bridge. Furnished apartments have cable television. On-site laundry and elevator. Internet access.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
950 FRANKLIN
950 Franklin St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,495
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
822 sqft
Modern layouts with hardwood floors, large closets, high ceilings, and ample storage space. Washer and dryer in unit. Controlled access, night patrol, and easy access to public transportation.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1405 Franklin Street
1405 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,895
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1405 Franklin Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
LP1 Research - #1198
1635 Gough Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at LP1 Research - #1198 in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
851 Van Ness Avenue
851 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
946 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 851 Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1090 Eddy Street
1090 Eddy Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1090 Eddy Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1729 Pine Street
1729 Pine Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1729 Pine Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1100 Gough Street
1100 Gough Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1100 Gough Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated April 14 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1755 Pine Street
1755 Pine Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,495
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1755 Pine Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
601 Van Ness Avenue #907
601 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
601 Van Ness Avenue #907 Available 07/22/20 Furnished Luxury Jr. One Bedroom Condo. Full Amenity Building. View. Updated. - Furnished Jr. One Bedroom in Convenient Location.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1505 GOUGH ST #14
1505 Gough Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,095
950 sqft
Brilliant and very spacious apartment in Russian Hill. Jimmy Bastos AMSI - This sun drenched apartment features a very spacious floor plan and great location.
Results within 1 mile of Cathedral Hill
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
85 Units Available
2000 Post
2000 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,777
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,012
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,520
938 sqft
Your favorite venue just got an encore! 2000 Post now features renovations that will be sure to enhance your Bay Area lifestyle! Work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or host your friends at our resident lounge and completely renovated
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
39 Units Available
Avalon Hayes Valley
325 Octavia St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,665
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,290
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,505
1028 sqft
Close to the Van Ness Metro Station in the fashionable Hayes Valley district, this luxury apartment complex features 24-hour maintenance, elevator access, clubhouse and parking. Rooms include walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
42 Units Available
AVA 55 Ninth
55 9th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,920
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,430
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
978 sqft
Huge picture windows and city views. Stainless steel countertops, hardwood floors and modern accents. In-home laundry. Bike storage and media room on site. Brand new construction. Near the 101.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Ava Nob Hill
965 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,174
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,610
866 sqft
Community amenities include dog park, parking, on-site laundry and clubhouse. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher and extra storage. Located close to Highway 101, so convenient for commuters.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
9 Units Available
The Terraces
1330 Bush St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,975
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,634
716 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious in-unit amenities like patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community features parking, on-site laundry and lobby. Located close to BART and MUNI for commuters.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
$
14 Units Available
Geary Courtyard
639 Geary St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,044
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
777 sqft
Located a few blocks away from Union Square with easy access to the Financial District, art museums and more. Modern apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, upgraded lighting and fitness center and pool.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
86 Units Available
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,317
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,107
881 sqft
Great location in a bustling San Francisco neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors and recent renovations make these apartments feel luxurious. 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
98 Units Available
150 Van Ness
150 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,123
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,119
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,852
941 sqft
Residents of this luxury community enjoy two rooftop decks, a swimming pool and concierge service. Apartments feature balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit laundry. Property is near the Herbst Theatre, San Francisco Symphony and much more.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:09pm
$
25 Units Available
Vara
1600 15th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,355
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,657
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,896
1030 sqft
This beautiful community is a short drive from Franklin Square and the Soma StrEat Food Park. Inside, residents enjoy in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Shared amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
10 Units Available
The Duboce Apartments
2198 Market St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,346
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,245
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,524
928 sqft
Convenient to the Mission District. Boutique-style apartments with plank floors, Caesarstone counters, dual-tone cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Property offers an expansive roof deck with heated spa. On-site retail and Zipcar for residents' convenience.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
$
14 Units Available
Olume
1401 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,335
403 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,621
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,062
908 sqft
Enjoy spectacular views of the city from this community's fitness center. There's also an onsite pet park and EV charging station. Apartments feature sliding bedroom doors and quartz countertops. The San Francisco Symphony is nearby.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
84 Units Available
L Seven
1222 Harrison St., San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,395
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,900
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,770
1140 sqft
Contemporary apartments with plush carpet and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly complex has a dog park. Located within walking distance of several bars, restaurants and coffee shops.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
13 Units Available
Etta Apartments
1285 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,873
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,968
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,892
1173 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include bike storage, dog park, 24-hour maintenance and a fitness center. Pet-friendly. Excellent access to public transit.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CATiburon, CADaly City, CASausalito, CAAlameda, CAAlbany, CARichmond, CA