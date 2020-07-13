All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like Geary Courtyard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
Geary Courtyard
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:51 PM

Geary Courtyard

639 Geary St · (408) 217-0951
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move in by 7/17 and save up to One Month's Rent! [Offer good thru Jul 31, 2020] (on select units)
logo
Rent Special
Move in by 7/17 and save up to One Month's Rent! [Offer good thru Jul 31, 2020]
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Lower Nob Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

639 Geary St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Lower Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 313 · Avail. now

$2,049

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Unit 511 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,061

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 498 sqft

Unit 605 · Avail. Jul 19

$2,073

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 458 sqft

See 4+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 706 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,285

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 517 sqft

Unit 614 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,369

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Unit 402 · Avail. Jul 29

$2,487

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 809 · Avail. Jul 17

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 777 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Geary Courtyard.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
package receiving
bbq/grill
lobby
Located three blocks west of Union Square in San Francisco, CA, Geary Courtyard Apartments is close to great shopping, dining, and within walking distance to the Financial District, Academy of Art, Art Institute and FIDM. Our newly renovated studio and one bedroom apartment homes feature new white, modern kitchen and bathroom cabinetry, granite countertops, glass tile back splashes, Whirlpool appliances, hard surface flooring throughout and an upgraded lighting package. Get a workout in at our fitness center or take in views of the city with friends from our rooftop terrace. You and your favorite pet can enjoy it all at Geary Courtyard Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500
rent: 75
limit: 3
fee: 0
restrictions: null

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Geary Courtyard have any available units?
Geary Courtyard has 14 units available starting at $2,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Geary Courtyard have?
Some of Geary Courtyard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Geary Courtyard currently offering any rent specials?
Geary Courtyard is offering the following rent specials: Move in by 7/17 and save up to One Month's Rent! [Offer good thru Jul 31, 2020] (on select units)
Is Geary Courtyard pet-friendly?
Yes, Geary Courtyard is pet friendly.
Does Geary Courtyard offer parking?
Yes, Geary Courtyard offers parking.
Does Geary Courtyard have units with washers and dryers?
No, Geary Courtyard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Geary Courtyard have a pool?
No, Geary Courtyard does not have a pool.
Does Geary Courtyard have accessible units?
No, Geary Courtyard does not have accessible units.
Does Geary Courtyard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Geary Courtyard has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for Geary Courtyard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2133 Stockton
2133 Stockton St
San Francisco, CA 94133
Avalon Sunset Towers
8 Locksley Ave
San Francisco, CA 94122
549 5th Avenue
549 5th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94118
2175 Market
2175 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
318 Turk Street
318 Turk Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
1801 GOUGH
1801 Gough St
San Francisco, CA 94109
630 Grand View Ave
630 Grand View Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94114
691 O'Farrell
691 Ofarrell St
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity