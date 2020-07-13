Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage package receiving bbq/grill lobby

Located three blocks west of Union Square in San Francisco, CA, Geary Courtyard Apartments is close to great shopping, dining, and within walking distance to the Financial District, Academy of Art, Art Institute and FIDM. Our newly renovated studio and one bedroom apartment homes feature new white, modern kitchen and bathroom cabinetry, granite countertops, glass tile back splashes, Whirlpool appliances, hard surface flooring throughout and an upgraded lighting package. Get a workout in at our fitness center or take in views of the city with friends from our rooftop terrace. You and your favorite pet can enjoy it all at Geary Courtyard Apartments.