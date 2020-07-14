The Madelon

1 of 32
VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO
Studio
$3,396
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 449 sqft
$3,396
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 449 sqft
$3,411
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,491
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 435 sqft
$3,536
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 435 sqft
$3,536
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 435 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,296
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft
$4,496
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 790 sqft
$4,596
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 790 sqft
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.