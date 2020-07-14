All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:08 PM

The Madelon

2000 Bryant St · (415) 268-4406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Brand New Apartments with Up to 8 Weeks Free Rent!* Restrictions Apply. Please Call for Details.
Location

2000 Bryant St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$3,396

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 449 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. now

$3,396

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 449 sqft

Unit 501 · Avail. now

$3,411

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 449 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 224 · Avail. now

$3,491

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 435 sqft

Unit 223 · Avail. now

$3,536

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 435 sqft

Unit 229 · Avail. now

$3,536

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 435 sqft

See 30+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. Jul 20

$4,296

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 635 · Avail. now

$4,496

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 637 · Avail. now

$4,596

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 790 sqft

See 26+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Madelon.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bike storage
e-payments
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Call us today for more information!

Classic Studio, One Bedroom, and Two Bedroom apartments in the Mission District of San Francisco. Ground floor lofts in which you can make, sell, and live. New housing in a storied 19th century neighborhood. Walk on quiet residential streets to shops, restaurants, bars, gyms, theaters and parks. Bike or BART downtown. Get easily on 101 if you must. Parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $800-$1,000
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $65 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking Garage.
Storage Details: Bike Storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Madelon have any available units?
The Madelon has 67 units available starting at $3,396 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does The Madelon have?
Some of The Madelon's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Madelon currently offering any rent specials?
The Madelon is offering the following rent specials: Brand New Apartments with Up to 8 Weeks Free Rent!* Restrictions Apply. Please Call for Details.
Is The Madelon pet-friendly?
Yes, The Madelon is pet friendly.
Does The Madelon offer parking?
Yes, The Madelon offers parking.
Does The Madelon have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Madelon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Madelon have a pool?
No, The Madelon does not have a pool.
Does The Madelon have accessible units?
No, The Madelon does not have accessible units.
Does The Madelon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Madelon has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

