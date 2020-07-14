The Madelon

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning microwave range Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking media room cats allowed dogs allowed garage on-site laundry pet friendly bike storage e-payments

Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Call us today for more information!



Classic Studio, One Bedroom, and Two Bedroom apartments in the Mission District of San Francisco. Ground floor lofts in which you can make, sell, and live. New housing in a storied 19th century neighborhood. Walk on quiet residential streets to shops, restaurants, bars, gyms, theaters and parks. Bike or BART downtown. Get easily on 101 if you must. Parking available.