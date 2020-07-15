/
28 Apartments For Rent Near Cal State East Bay
16 Units Available
Mission-Garin
Metro Six55
655 Tennyson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,081
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
940 sqft
Upscale newly-built spacious apartments boast dark cherry furniture, plush carpets and vaulted ceilings. Make use of a large outdoor pool, clubhouse, BBQ grill deck and fitness center. Near to I-880, I-580 and Oakland International Airport.
10 Units Available
Santa Clara
Amador Apartments
24660 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Jackson Square shopping center, these cable-ready homes come with wall-to-wall carpeting and state-of-the-art kitchens. Residents enjoy access to a resort-style pool and a fitness center, among other amenities.
13 Units Available
North Hayward
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the Downtown Hayward BART Station for easy commuting. Recently renovated community with updated appliances, patio or balcony, and updated kitchens. On-site pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
15 Units Available
Mission-Garin
Cadence Apartments
28850 Dixon St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,213
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,612
1043 sqft
New apartment community close to downtown, CSUEB and BART. Easy commute to San Jose, Oakland, the Peninsula. Easy access to South Hayward transit station, local shopping and dining. Pet-friendly, newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments.
14 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,940
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,111
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1160 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
6 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd, Hayward, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,748
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
775 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
8 Units Available
Santa Clara
The Mark Apartments
24650 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Mark, where California charm meets modern living! The Mark is a peaceful apartment community nestled in Hayward, a beautiful suburb between San Francisco and San Jose.
9 Units Available
Harder-Tennyson
The Timbers
25200 Santa Clara St, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,815
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
851 sqft
Convenient to I-880. Studios, lofts and flats in a property with an open-air hot tub, outdoor swimming pool, 24-hour fitness facility and reserved parking. Built-in bookcases and vaulted ceilings in select homes.
4 Units Available
Mission-Garin
Coral Gardens
605 Sorenson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
482 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Southland Mall, Hayward Japanese Gardens, and Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Smoke-free apartments with carpet, bathtub, and ceiling fan. Community with on-site laundry facilities, resident pool, and abundant parking.
6 Units Available
Santa Clara
Amador Village
24080 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,206
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,644
1211 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown San Diego, hiking, and shopping. Pet-friendly. Homes feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and ample natural light. On-site heated pool, spa, and hot tub.
5 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Courtyard Apartments
24050 Silva Ave, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
912 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Hayward close to shops and dining in town. Apartment homes have built-in microwaves, ceramic tile floors, new appliances and plush carpets.
2 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Aloha Apartments
250 W Jackson St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Aloha Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Aloha Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
2 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Whitman Villa Townhomes
25455 Whitman St, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A centrally located development with your comfort in mind, these beautiful units offer a series of amenities. These include an onsite playground, various floor plans, new appliances, and ceramic tiles in the kitchens.
1 Unit Available
Burbank
1026 Martin Luther King Dr.
1026 Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Hayward, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1853 sqft
1026 Martin Luther King Dr. Available 07/19/20 COMING SOON - LARGE HOME IN NEWLY DEVELOPED NEIGHBORHOOD! - This property is not yet available for showing, but will be available for showing on 7/19.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hayward
1284 A Street Hayward
1284 A Street, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
700 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasant, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home property rental in the Downtown neighborhood in Hayward.
1 Unit Available
Upper B Street
1318 B St
1318 B Street, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
997 sqft
1318 B St - Property Id: 52339 Luxurious & spacious condo 2 BR, 1 bath unit on. Completely remodeled new carpet and fresh paint. Recently replaced water heater. Washer and dryer in unit. Tons of closet space with mirrored closet doors.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hayward
635 Atherton Place
635 Atherton Place, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1075 sqft
635 Atherton Place Available 07/18/20 Beautiful Gated Community In the Heart of Hayward - The Heart of the Bay - Talk about centrally located: this wonderful, sun-lit unit is in a gated community just one block from Hayward's beautiful City Hall,
1 Unit Available
Upper B Street
1775 Panda Way Apt 108
1775 Panda Way, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
899 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is Available NOW. Spacious floor plan. Plenty of closet space and an additional storage shed. Assigned parking; one covered one uncovered. Sparkling pool to cool off on a warn summer day. Large patio with serine views.
1 Unit Available
Santa Clara
70 Donada Place
70 Donada Place, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
870 sqft
Diamond Ridge - Contemporary first floor Condo in the Diamond Ridge gated community. Convenient location close to 92/880, BART, groceries, coffee, restaurants, shops & downtown Hayward.
1 Unit Available
Upper B Street
1548 D St
1548 D Street, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
960 sqft
Available 07/15/20 One bedroom house rear property - Property Id: 319449 One bedroom, one full bath cottage, with washer dryer on site, walk in closet, gas stove, open concet kitchen and living room and a little storage, with off street parking.
1 Unit Available
Upper B Street
1609 B St 2
1609 B Street, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
? 2-bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit in fourplex. - Property Id: 315121 2 BR / 1 BA upstairs unit with the balcony in fourplex! Affordable price! The Unit is located on a quiet side of the fourplex. Living space 900 sqft. New double pane windows.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hayward
752 City Walk Place
752 City Walk Place, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
1375 sqft
This 4 bedroom and 4 bath amazing gated Hayward townhome is located literally steps to Hayward Downtown. It features open floor plan into the kitchen and living room area which includes a fireplace and a balcony overlooking the courtyard below.
1 Unit Available
Mission-Foothill
945 Fletcher Lane #336
945 Fletcher Lane, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
936 sqft
Nor Cal Realty Inc, 2 Bedroom 2 bath Condo - 945 Fletcher Lane #336, Hayward Ca 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo with 2 assigned parking Cute Condo, living room with fire place, dining area.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hayward
688 Grand Ter
688 Grand Terrace, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1170 sqft
688 Grand Ter, Hayward, CA 94541 - Section 8 OK / No pets OR short-term housing Open to public 2 hrs 7/13 Wed, 1pm-3pm - Application forms available during showing Smoke-free, vacant townhouse w/ 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bath,