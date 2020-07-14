All apartments in San Francisco
2619 MISSION Apartments.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

2619 MISSION Apartments

2619 Mission Street · (415) 766-2847
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2619 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 29 · Avail. now

$2,295

Studio · 1 Bath · 364 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2619 MISSION Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
The Mission District’s cool charm and warm micro-climate make it irresistible to a diverse cross-section of artists, musicians, chefs and techies. Latin roots are essential to the area’s character, cuisine and vibrant aesthetic. Pick up provisions at Bi-Rite for a Dolores park picnic, go mural-gazing along Balmy Alley, or sip on martinis at Bond Bar…shaken, not stirred. Bart, MUNI and bike-centric, the Mission is commuter-friendly.

Mission: possible! Set on a buzz-worthy block of Mission, this vintage brick building pieces together past and present with timely updates. Old school details complement intelligent updates throughout this homey spy den. Timesaving tweaks include high speed internet, dishwasher and washer/dryer – so you can get back to saving the world in a flash.

At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest collection of apartments in town, we specialize in up

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: 40 lbs, aggressive breed
Dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
Cats
deposit: $250 per pet
Parking Details: Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2619 MISSION Apartments have any available units?
2619 MISSION Apartments has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2619 MISSION Apartments have?
Some of 2619 MISSION Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2619 MISSION Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
2619 MISSION Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 MISSION Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 2619 MISSION Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 2619 MISSION Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 2619 MISSION Apartments offers parking.
Does 2619 MISSION Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2619 MISSION Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 MISSION Apartments have a pool?
No, 2619 MISSION Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 2619 MISSION Apartments have accessible units?
No, 2619 MISSION Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 MISSION Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2619 MISSION Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

