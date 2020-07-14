2619 MISSION Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub oven range stainless steel Property Amenities internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

The Mission District’s cool charm and warm micro-climate make it irresistible to a diverse cross-section of artists, musicians, chefs and techies. Latin roots are essential to the area’s character, cuisine and vibrant aesthetic. Pick up provisions at Bi-Rite for a Dolores park picnic, go mural-gazing along Balmy Alley, or sip on martinis at Bond Bar…shaken, not stirred. Bart, MUNI and bike-centric, the Mission is commuter-friendly.



Mission: possible! Set on a buzz-worthy block of Mission, this vintage brick building pieces together past and present with timely updates. Old school details complement intelligent updates throughout this homey spy den. Timesaving tweaks include high speed internet, dishwasher and washer/dryer – so you can get back to saving the world in a flash.



