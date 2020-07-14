All apartments in San Francisco
1950 Franklin Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:07 AM

1950 Franklin Street

1950 Franklin Street · (415) 996-0566
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1950 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Pacific Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1950 Franklin Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
alarm system
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
alarm system
1950 Franklin is within walking distance to the dog-friendly, Lafayette Park, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, and Polk Street for a plethora of cafes and restaurants. This Edwardian corner-building was constructed in 1923 and features large units with high-ceilings and ample closet space. Sought after amenities include a huge backyard, period details and coin-operated onsite laundry.

Genius comes in many forms, and most geniuses come to San Francisco. Our eclectic community of innovators, trendsetters and trailblazers is just as driven to play, as we are to work. You’re one of a kind – and your home should be too! From historic Pacific Heights Edwardians to rebooted Downtown classics, one online application is all it takes to unlock RentSFNow’s premium portfolio of over 150 distinctive buildings. Iconic charm. Modern living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: $40
restrictions: 40lb weight limit.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1950 Franklin Street have any available units?
1950 Franklin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1950 Franklin Street have?
Some of 1950 Franklin Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1950 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1950 Franklin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1950 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1950 Franklin Street is pet friendly.
Does 1950 Franklin Street offer parking?
Yes, 1950 Franklin Street offers parking.
Does 1950 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1950 Franklin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1950 Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 1950 Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1950 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 1950 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1950 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1950 Franklin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

