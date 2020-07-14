1950 Franklin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage cats allowed alarm system

1950 Franklin is within walking distance to the dog-friendly, Lafayette Park, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, and Polk Street for a plethora of cafes and restaurants. This Edwardian corner-building was constructed in 1923 and features large units with high-ceilings and ample closet space. Sought after amenities include a huge backyard, period details and coin-operated onsite laundry.



