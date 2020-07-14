Avalon Dogpatch

1 of 42
VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO
Studio
$2,635
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 560 sqft
$2,810
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 524 sqft
$2,905
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,300
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft
$3,380
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft
$3,480
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,385
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 932 sqft
$3,870
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1001 sqft
$4,115
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,735
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1405 sqft
$6,735
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1405 sqft
$7,060
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1489 sqft
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.