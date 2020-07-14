Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym bbq/grill bike storage internet access yoga garage parking clubhouse coffee bar dog grooming area fire pit green community guest parking media room

Avalon Dogpatch features brand new, studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom San Francisco apartments that include modern, open kitchens, stainless steel appliances, in home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, hard surface flooring, and air conditioning. Avalon Dogpatch is a pet friendly community that offers a fully loaded fitness center with yoga studio, roof deck with barbecues and outdoor seating, WAG Pet Spa and dog run, work space and breakout rooms, complimentary WiFi in common areas, and on-site bike storage. Conveniently located in a vibrant and historic neighborhood that includes restaurants, galleries, and artisans. Less than 1.5 miles from San Francisco Giants Park and 1 mile from the new Warriors arena.