All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like Avalon Dogpatch.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
Avalon Dogpatch
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

Avalon Dogpatch

800 Indiana St · (858) 926-4662
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Dogpatch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

800 Indiana St, San Francisco, CA 94107
Dogpatch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 00A-121 · Avail. now

$2,635

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Unit 00B-165 · Avail. now

$2,810

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 524 sqft

Unit 00B-143 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,905

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 482 sqft

See 17+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 00A-110 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

Unit 00C-272 · Avail. now

$3,380

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 00B-351 · Avail. Jul 30

$3,480

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 597 sqft

See 19+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00B-253 · Avail. now

$4,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 932 sqft

Unit 00C-284 · Avail. Jul 22

$3,870

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1001 sqft

Unit 00C-171 · Avail. now

$4,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft

See 26+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 00C-179 · Avail. now

$6,735

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1405 sqft

Unit 00C-181 · Avail. Aug 20

$6,735

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1405 sqft

Unit 00B-156 · Avail. Aug 5

$7,060

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1489 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avalon Dogpatch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
yoga
garage
parking
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog grooming area
fire pit
green community
guest parking
media room
Avalon Dogpatch features brand new, studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom San Francisco apartments that include modern, open kitchens, stainless steel appliances, in home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, hard surface flooring, and air conditioning. Avalon Dogpatch is a pet friendly community that offers a fully loaded fitness center with yoga studio, roof deck with barbecues and outdoor seating, WAG Pet Spa and dog run, work space and breakout rooms, complimentary WiFi in common areas, and on-site bike storage. Conveniently located in a vibrant and historic neighborhood that includes restaurants, galleries, and artisans. Less than 1.5 miles from San Francisco Giants Park and 1 mile from the new Warriors arena.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Internet, Sewer
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $1000
Move-in Fees: $0
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $75/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. No weight limit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avalon Dogpatch have any available units?
Avalon Dogpatch has 74 units available starting at $2,635 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Avalon Dogpatch have?
Some of Avalon Dogpatch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon Dogpatch currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon Dogpatch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avalon Dogpatch pet-friendly?
Yes, Avalon Dogpatch is pet friendly.
Does Avalon Dogpatch offer parking?
Yes, Avalon Dogpatch offers parking.
Does Avalon Dogpatch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avalon Dogpatch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon Dogpatch have a pool?
No, Avalon Dogpatch does not have a pool.
Does Avalon Dogpatch have accessible units?
No, Avalon Dogpatch does not have accessible units.
Does Avalon Dogpatch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon Dogpatch has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for Avalon Dogpatch?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2238 HYDE Street
2238 Hyde Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
2275 BROADWAY Street
2275 Broadway
San Francisco, CA 94115
1955 LEAVENWORTH Street
1955 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109
564-570 Grove Street; 569-573 Birch Street
570 Grove Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Solaire
299 Fremont St
San Francisco, CA 94105
O&M
680 Indiana St
San Francisco, CA 94107
449 O'Farrell
449 Ofarrell St
San Francisco, CA 94102
645 STOCKTON Apartments & Suites
645 Stockton Street
San Francisco, CA 94108

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity