1255 Polk Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:13 AM

1255 Polk Street

1255 Polk Street · (415) 742-2611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1255 Polk Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Lower Nob Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

coffee bar
microwave
internet access
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
internet access
PRIVATE ROOM WITH PRIVATE ENTRY: NOT A STUDIO OR ROOM IN AN APT, it is a SRO (Single Room Occupancy). You don't share the room with anyone. Move-in condition, high ceilings, plenty of natural light, light fixture, w/w carpet &amp;;;; vinyl floors, refrigerator w/counter-top, sink in room with medicine cabinet, closet space. Bathroom in common hallway and share with few others. NO KITCHEN, MICROWAVE OVEN ALLOWABLE. A full size bed, desk, computer, TV, &amp;;; chair easily fit in the room. NO PETS. MOVE-IN READY &amp;; ON-SITE MANAGER. Flat fee for utilities. Internet services, etc at your expense. Minimum 6 months. CONVENIENT, EASY ACCESS LOCATION: Van Ness Ave corridor, New CPMC, Civic Center, SOMA, Downtown, Union Square,Market St, Financial District close by. Trader Joe's, Whole Food, coffee shops, restaurants, take-outs, deli, laundry across the street, banks, People's Barber &amp;; Shop, etc. walking distance. Public transportation MUNI &amp;; BART. More details &amp;;by appt only, call Judy (415)760-4985 BEST TO CALL ME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 Polk Street have any available units?
1255 Polk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1255 Polk Street have?
Some of 1255 Polk Street's amenities include coffee bar, microwave, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 Polk Street currently offering any rent specials?
1255 Polk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 Polk Street pet-friendly?
No, 1255 Polk Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1255 Polk Street offer parking?
No, 1255 Polk Street does not offer parking.
Does 1255 Polk Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 Polk Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 Polk Street have a pool?
No, 1255 Polk Street does not have a pool.
Does 1255 Polk Street have accessible units?
No, 1255 Polk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 Polk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1255 Polk Street does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

