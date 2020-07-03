All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 100 Broderick.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
100 Broderick
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

100 Broderick

100 Broderick St · (415) 650-0771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Buena Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

100 Broderick St, San Francisco, CA 94117
Buena Vista

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$3,095

Studio · 1 Bath · 468 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 100 Broderick.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
alarm system
bike storage
car charging
Fragments of flower-power and hippie heyday head-shops remain, but the Haight-Ashbury of today is a whole new scene. Chic boutiques, high-end vintage-clothing shops, second-hand stores, and hip restaurants have all settled in, making the Haight one of San Francisco's most popular retail strolls.

Come home to 50 shades of green – this envy-inducing stunner is a stylish standout on a leafy corner of the Haight. Units come equipped with stacked washer/dryer, dishwasher and a range of efficient appliances to whip your space into shape. On-site Zipcar availability is an added perk for intrepid weekend travelers. Bonus: most furry companions are welcome!

Finding a place to call home is no walk in Golden Gate Park. RentSFNow’s incredible customer service and streamlined process make it easier. One online application opens the door to our comprehensive collection of the city’s most eligible apartments – many of which are pet-friendly! We specialize in classic, high-quality buildings with ful

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Broderick have any available units?
100 Broderick has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Broderick have?
Some of 100 Broderick's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Broderick currently offering any rent specials?
100 Broderick is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Broderick pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Broderick is pet friendly.
Does 100 Broderick offer parking?
Yes, 100 Broderick offers parking.
Does 100 Broderick have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Broderick offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Broderick have a pool?
No, 100 Broderick does not have a pool.
Does 100 Broderick have accessible units?
No, 100 Broderick does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Broderick have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Broderick has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 100 Broderick?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Etta Apartments
1285 Sutter St
San Francisco, CA 94109
The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
2911 16th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
L Seven
1222 Harrison St.
San Francisco, CA 94103
520 SCOTT Apartments
520 Scott Street
San Francisco, CA 94117
3264 Mission
3264 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Ashton San Francisco
301 Executive Park Blvd.
San Francisco, CA 94134
340 Fremont Apartments
340 Fremont St
San Francisco, CA 94105
2175 Market
2175 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity