100 Broderick

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator carpet oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator garage parking on-site laundry alarm system bike storage car charging

Fragments of flower-power and hippie heyday head-shops remain, but the Haight-Ashbury of today is a whole new scene. Chic boutiques, high-end vintage-clothing shops, second-hand stores, and hip restaurants have all settled in, making the Haight one of San Francisco's most popular retail strolls.



Come home to 50 shades of green – this envy-inducing stunner is a stylish standout on a leafy corner of the Haight. Units come equipped with stacked washer/dryer, dishwasher and a range of efficient appliances to whip your space into shape. On-site Zipcar availability is an added perk for intrepid weekend travelers. Bonus: most furry companions are welcome!



