Nob Hill Place

1 of 11
VERIFIED 1 hour AGO
Studio
$2,156
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 288 sqft
$2,200
Studio · 1 Bath · 337 sqft
$2,246
Studio · 1 Bath · 337 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,000
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft
$3,150
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft
$3,300
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 499 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,230
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.