Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

Nob Hill Place

1155 Jones St · (201) 849-1825
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1155 Jones St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$2,156

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 288 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$2,200

Studio · 1 Bath · 337 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$2,246

Studio · 1 Bath · 337 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. Aug 14

$3,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$3,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

Unit 508 · Avail. Aug 15

$3,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 499 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$4,230

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Nob Hill Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
24hr gym
pet friendly
A collection of studios, junior one bedroom, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Nob Hill Place have any available units?
Nob Hill Place has 8 units available starting at $2,156 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Nob Hill Place have?
Some of Nob Hill Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Nob Hill Place currently offering any rent specials?
Nob Hill Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Nob Hill Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Nob Hill Place is pet friendly.
Does Nob Hill Place offer parking?
Yes, Nob Hill Place offers parking.
Does Nob Hill Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Nob Hill Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Nob Hill Place have a pool?
No, Nob Hill Place does not have a pool.
Does Nob Hill Place have accessible units?
No, Nob Hill Place does not have accessible units.
Does Nob Hill Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Nob Hill Place has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

