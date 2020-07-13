Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator air conditioning bathtub oven Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge courtyard doorman elevator 24hr gym green community on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest suite internet access key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal

Every aspect of NEMA's design, from its angular glass facade that recalls the silvery tones of the Pacific Coastline to casually sophisticated interiors reminiscent of Napa Valley wineries, is inspired by the unique geography and inimitable style of Northern California. Throughout NEMA, an expansive array of beautifully designed indoor and outdoor amenities and an unparalleled range of services offer residents the best of the authentic San Francisco lifestyle every day. Here, NEMA's residents will find themselves at the heart of the excitement in a trend-setting community that truly is Made in San Francisco.