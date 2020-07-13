All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:43 PM

NEMA

8 10th St · (415) 843-2705
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE! New residents may qualify to receive up to 7 weeks free. Please contact a member of our leasing team for more details.
Location

8 10th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
South of Market

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0223 · Avail. now

$2,865

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 514 sqft

Unit 0844 · Avail. now

$2,870

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 474 sqft

Unit 0328 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,870

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 476 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0634 · Avail. Jul 21

$3,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Unit 0326 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

Unit 0736 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1707 · Avail. Jul 30

$5,985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1376 sqft

Unit 1701 · Avail. Aug 8

$6,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1442 sqft

Unit 2107 · Avail. Jul 23

$6,065

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1376 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3511 · Avail. now

$9,772

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from NEMA.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
doorman
elevator
24hr gym
green community
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest suite
internet access
key fob access
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
Every aspect of NEMA's design, from its angular glass facade that recalls the silvery tones of the Pacific Coastline to casually sophisticated interiors reminiscent of Napa Valley wineries, is inspired by the unique geography and inimitable style of Northern California. Throughout NEMA, an expansive array of beautifully designed indoor and outdoor amenities and an unparalleled range of services offer residents the best of the authentic San Francisco lifestyle every day. Here, NEMA's residents will find themselves at the heart of the excitement in a trend-setting community that truly is Made in San Francisco.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $75/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Valet Parking. Garage Parking. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does NEMA have any available units?
NEMA has 123 units available starting at $2,865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does NEMA have?
Some of NEMA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is NEMA currently offering any rent specials?
NEMA is offering the following rent specials: VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE! New residents may qualify to receive up to 7 weeks free. Please contact a member of our leasing team for more details.
Is NEMA pet-friendly?
Yes, NEMA is pet friendly.
Does NEMA offer parking?
Yes, NEMA offers parking.
Does NEMA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, NEMA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does NEMA have a pool?
Yes, NEMA has a pool.
Does NEMA have accessible units?
No, NEMA does not have accessible units.
Does NEMA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, NEMA has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

