San Francisco, CA
2459 Larkin Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:00 PM

2459 Larkin Apartments

2459 Larkin Street · (415) 966-2557
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2459 Larkin Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Russian Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01 · Avail. now

$3,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 571 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2459 Larkin Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
alarm system
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
alarm system
e-payments
Built in 1614, this Edwardian style building features large bay windows and ample natual light. It is located on the corner of Larkin and Greenwich in Russian Hill. The property is one block from the Polk Gulch retail corridor in a location that is within walking distance to major transportation lines, including San Francisco MUNI lines, offering convenient access to North Beach, the Financial District, Cow Hollow, and the Marina.At RentSFNow, it's about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest collection of apartments in town, we specialize in updating classic buildings in choice locations. Your next home is where character meets state-of-the-art convenience. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: $40
restrictions: 40lb weight limit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2459 Larkin Apartments have any available units?
2459 Larkin Apartments has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2459 Larkin Apartments have?
Some of 2459 Larkin Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2459 Larkin Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
2459 Larkin Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2459 Larkin Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 2459 Larkin Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 2459 Larkin Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 2459 Larkin Apartments offers parking.
Does 2459 Larkin Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2459 Larkin Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2459 Larkin Apartments have a pool?
No, 2459 Larkin Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 2459 Larkin Apartments have accessible units?
No, 2459 Larkin Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 2459 Larkin Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2459 Larkin Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

