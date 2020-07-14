2459 Larkin Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage on-site laundry pet friendly alarm system e-payments

Built in 1614, this Edwardian style building features large bay windows and ample natual light. It is located on the corner of Larkin and Greenwich in Russian Hill. The property is one block from the Polk Gulch retail corridor in a location that is within walking distance to major transportation lines, including San Francisco MUNI lines, offering convenient access to North Beach, the Financial District, Cow Hollow, and the Marina.At RentSFNow, it's about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest collection of apartments in town, we specialize in updating classic buildings in choice locations. Your next home is where character meets state-of-the-art convenience. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.