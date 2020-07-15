33 8th at Trinity Place.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking on-site laundry 24hr concierge bike storage courtyard key fob access lobby smoke-free community

Your dream San Francisco apartment awaits you. Rising in SoMa with stunning views of San Francisco, our newest phase of Trinity Place is our most spectacular achievement yet. These luxury studio, one and two bedroom apartments for rent are located in San Francisco’s Mid-Market, near Twitter, Uber, Square, Dolby and other vibrant South of Market tech centers. Located in a central starting point, you are steps to tech shuttles, Muni and BART, allowing for easy access to so much of what San Francisco has to offer. At Trinity Place, your well-designed San Francisco apartment home includes spacious tall ceilings and large windows for spectacular views of San Francisco. You will enjoy preparing gourmet meals in your modern kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and stone counters. Hardwood-style plank and ceramic tile flooring add to the beauty of your apartment in San Francisco, where you can enjoy hosting and entertaining guests.