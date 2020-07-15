All apartments in San Francisco
33 8th at Trinity Place.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:52 AM

33 8th at Trinity Place

33 8th Street · (628) 333-6797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33 8th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
South of Market

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 0820 · Avail. Oct 29

$2,134

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 382 sqft

Unit 0920 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,149

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 382 sqft

Unit 1420 · Avail. Oct 15

$2,224

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 382 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 0216 · Avail. Sep 30

$2,704

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 1330 · Avail. now

$2,749

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

Unit 1638 · Avail. now

$2,829

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0440 · Avail. now

$3,223

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 0539 · Avail. now

$3,398

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

Unit 1740 · Avail. now

$3,433

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 33 8th at Trinity Place.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
on-site laundry
24hr concierge
bike storage
courtyard
key fob access
lobby
smoke-free community
Your dream San Francisco apartment awaits you. Rising in SoMa with stunning views of San Francisco, our newest phase of Trinity Place is our most spectacular achievement yet. These luxury studio, one and two bedroom apartments for rent are located in San Francisco’s Mid-Market, near Twitter, Uber, Square, Dolby and other vibrant South of Market tech centers. Located in a central starting point, you are steps to tech shuttles, Muni and BART, allowing for easy access to so much of what San Francisco has to offer. At Trinity Place, your well-designed San Francisco apartment home includes spacious tall ceilings and large windows for spectacular views of San Francisco. You will enjoy preparing gourmet meals in your modern kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and stone counters. Hardwood-style plank and ceramic tile flooring add to the beauty of your apartment in San Francisco, where you can enjoy hosting and entertaining guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 33 8th at Trinity Place have any available units?
33 8th at Trinity Place has 36 units available starting at $2,134 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 8th at Trinity Place have?
Some of 33 8th at Trinity Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 8th at Trinity Place currently offering any rent specials?
33 8th at Trinity Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 8th at Trinity Place pet-friendly?
No, 33 8th at Trinity Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 33 8th at Trinity Place offer parking?
Yes, 33 8th at Trinity Place offers parking.
Does 33 8th at Trinity Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 8th at Trinity Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 8th at Trinity Place have a pool?
No, 33 8th at Trinity Place does not have a pool.
Does 33 8th at Trinity Place have accessible units?
No, 33 8th at Trinity Place does not have accessible units.
Does 33 8th at Trinity Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 8th at Trinity Place does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

