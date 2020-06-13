/
hillsborough
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:03 PM
126 Apartments for rent in Hillsborough, CA📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
1218 Kenilworth Rd
1218 Kenilworth Road, Hillsborough, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
300 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/12/20 Luxe Furnished Studio?Sunny Patio?$5M Zip?Parking - Property Id: 295710 Fully Furnished Private Garden Studio in Hillsborough Amazing, quiet location nestled in the woods yet 2 miles to Downtown San Mateo and Downtown
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Homeplace
1 Unit Available
463 El Arroyo RD
463 El Arroyo Road, Hillsborough, CA
5 Bedrooms
$19,500
4650 sqft
Fully Furnished on a coveted North Hillsborough street, this gated 1930 Santa Barbara-style Mediterranean features boundless Old World charm with modern amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Country Club Manor
1 Unit Available
906 Glen WAY
906 Glen Way, Hillsborough, CA
4 Bedrooms
$15,900
4700 sqft
Fully Furnished 4Br/3Bath custom remodeled home in Lower North Hillsborough. Perfect for grand entertaining, impressive entry with high ceilings, sweeping staircase and indoor/outdoor pool.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hillsborough Heights
1 Unit Available
325 Ascot RD
325 Ascot Road, Hillsborough, CA
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
8061 sqft
French styled estate with formal English gardens on a level 1.99 acres in Lower Hillsborough. The preservation and updating of this 8,061 square foot estate honors its tradition as the home of the Ascot Tennis Club.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Carolands
1 Unit Available
580 Remillard DR
580 Remillard Drive, Hillsborough, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,500
3790 sqft
This spacious 5 bedroom 5.5 bath home features hardwood floors throughout, large chef's kitchen, 2 family rooms, large circular driveway, and an expansive backyard with garden and extra open lot.
Results within 1 mile of Hillsborough
Last updated June 13 at 03:51pm
Burlingame Gardens
17 Units Available
Northpark
1080 Carolan Ave, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,311
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,617
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,997
910 sqft
Resort-like community near Bayside Park. Community amenities include two heated swimming pools, an updated fitness center and a gym. Recently renovated apartments include walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and updated cabinetry.
Last updated June 13 at 03:51pm
Beresford Park
14 Units Available
55 West Fifth Apartments
55 W 5th Ave, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,786
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,086
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,959
1607 sqft
This community is adjacent to Peninsula Golf and Country Club. It features a sauna, gym, hot tub and garage parking for residents to utilize. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Downtown San Mateo
20 Units Available
Metropolitan Apartments
338 S Fremont St, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,178
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,002
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Steps from some of downtown San Mateo's finest shops and restaurants. Award-winning apartment community with a lap pool, steam room, clubhouse and movie theater. Gated underground parking available. Smoke-free units with fireplace, in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Northwest Heights
10 Units Available
Ryan Tower
120 W 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,455
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,579
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,341
838 sqft
Ryan Tower is a newly renovated downtown San Mateo luxury high rise. This landmark building is located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Northwest Heights
2 Units Available
MONTEREY GARDEN APARTMENTS
150 West 3rd Avenue, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,956
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,506
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Monterey is a historic landmark building located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
North Central
14 Units Available
Park Royal
651 N El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,648
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,258
824 sqft
Located in a desirable mid-Peninsula location, Park Royal is close to everything that makes the Bay Area such a great place to live.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Downtown Burlingame
9 Units Available
The Arlington
1401 Floribunda Avenue, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,348
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,608
767 sqft
The Arlington in Burlingame, CA, offers residents comfortable living in spacious studio and one bedroom apartments. In addition to beautiful, gourmet-style kitchens, you'll also find a fitness center and spa to help you relax.
Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
Northwest Heights
4 Units Available
Hayward Park Terrace
33 Hayward Avenue, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,698
1110 sqft
Located in a quiet residential neighborhood in historic San Mateo, the charming community of Hayward Park Terrace features a tranquil courtyard with sparkling swimming pool and relaxing whirlpool spa.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Downtown Burlingame
4 Units Available
Alta off the Avenue
1415 Floribunda Avenue, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,515
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,980
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,827
1028 sqft
A welcoming community in a boutique-style apartment. Apartments feature hardwood plank flooring, smart kitchens, and granite countertops. On-site laundry, large pool, and community WiFi provided.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
North Central
1 Unit Available
817 N Humboldt ST 411
817 North Humboldt Street, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
693 sqft
pacious, quiet, top-floor home in a quiet location with plenty of natural light. Overlooks the serene, picturesque courtyard.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burlingame Park
1 Unit Available
1521 Newlands Ave
1521 Newlands Avenue, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
550 sqft
Guest unit with great natural light near downtown Burlingame! VIDEO TOUR!! - **WATCH THE VIDEO TOUR AND "APPLY NOW" IF YOU LIKE WHAT YOU SEE!!** Walk to multiple breakfast, lunch and dinner dining options! There are also numerous shops and gyms of
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beresford Park
1 Unit Available
472 Gymkhana Road
472 Gymkhana Road, San Mateo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
1840 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
824 El Camino Real Unit 1
824 El Camino Real, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burlingame Gardens
1 Unit Available
822 Linden Ave.
822 Linden Avenue, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,800
2200 sqft
Remodeled Burlingame Craftsman with a Stunning Contemporary Interior and Detached Cottage...
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Burlingame
1 Unit Available
525 Almer Rd Apt 302
525 Almer Road, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1485 sqft
Three bed, two bath top floor unit with great natural light in downtown Burlingame! VIDEO TOUR! - **WATCH THE VIDEO TOUR AND "APPLY NOW" IF YOU LIKE WHAT YOU SEE!!** Clean and comfortable (3) three bedroom, (2) two bathroom condo for lease in the
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burlingame Terrace
1 Unit Available
1116 Chula Vista Ave
1116 Chula Vista Avenue, Burlingame, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,699
900 sqft
This apartment is newly remodeled(Kitchen&bathroom)with brand new furnishings! Conveniently located! This spacious apartment is only 5min to SFO, 1-2 blocks from Starbucks, Walgreens, and other stores that you'll need! Many restaurants are right
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Heights
1 Unit Available
747 Costa Rica Avenue
747 Costa Rica Avenue, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,600
1950 sqft
San Mateo Park Beauty! 747 Costa Rica Ave - Beautifully remodeled home in the prestigious San Mateo Park. Spacious room sizes, large lot w/ pool, lots of parking and storage. Schools and Burlingame shops minutes away.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Northwest Heights
1 Unit Available
444 Georgetown Ave
444 Georgetown Avenue, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1370 sqft
Charming 3-bedroom 2-bathroom home with hardwood floors and scenic backyard - 444 Georgetown Avenue San Mateo This Charming 3-bedroom 2-bathroom home is located in the Baywood neighborhood of San Mateo.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Heights
1 Unit Available
425 North El Camino Real
425 North El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1500 sqft
Light, bright and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit in beautiful San Mateo Park neighborhood. Super clean. 1500 Square feet. Large living room, separate dining room with chandelier, and eat-in kitchen. 9 foot ceilings. Large master suite.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Hillsborough rentals listed on Apartment List is $14,680.
Some of the colleges located in the Hillsborough area include College of Alameda, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, and University of California-Berkeley. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hillsborough from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.
