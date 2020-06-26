Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities pool hot tub

9981 Waldgrove Pl. Available 08/01/19 Single Story 4 Bedroom House in Scripps Ranch - - Cul De Sac Location

- Granite

- Tile and Wood Floors

- Central Heat and A/C

- Pool

- Pool Service Included



Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)



Logan Family Properties

(858) 695-0123



Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779



(RLNE4975229)