9981 Waldgrove Pl.
9981 Waldgrove Place · No Longer Available
Location

9981 Waldgrove Place, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
9981 Waldgrove Pl. Available 08/01/19 Single Story 4 Bedroom House in Scripps Ranch - - Cul De Sac Location
- Granite
- Tile and Wood Floors
- Central Heat and A/C
- Pool
- Pool Service Included

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE4975229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9981 Waldgrove Pl. have any available units?
9981 Waldgrove Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9981 Waldgrove Pl. have?
Some of 9981 Waldgrove Pl.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9981 Waldgrove Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
9981 Waldgrove Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9981 Waldgrove Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 9981 Waldgrove Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9981 Waldgrove Pl. offer parking?
No, 9981 Waldgrove Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 9981 Waldgrove Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9981 Waldgrove Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9981 Waldgrove Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 9981 Waldgrove Pl. has a pool.
Does 9981 Waldgrove Pl. have accessible units?
No, 9981 Waldgrove Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 9981 Waldgrove Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9981 Waldgrove Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
