Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:24 PM

9545 Hiker Hill Drive

9545 Hiker Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

9545 Hiker Hill Road, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

9545 Hiker Hill Drive Available 04/10/20 4 Bedroom Twin Home in Feather Ridge- Complete Remodel - - Completely Remodeled Unit
- Wood Floors Downstairs
- Granite
- Recessed Lighting
- 2 Car Garage
- Fenced Yard
- Trash Paid
- Feather Ridge Community
- Poway Unified School District

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE4743988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9545 Hiker Hill Drive have any available units?
9545 Hiker Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9545 Hiker Hill Drive have?
Some of 9545 Hiker Hill Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9545 Hiker Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9545 Hiker Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9545 Hiker Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9545 Hiker Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9545 Hiker Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9545 Hiker Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 9545 Hiker Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9545 Hiker Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9545 Hiker Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 9545 Hiker Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9545 Hiker Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 9545 Hiker Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9545 Hiker Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9545 Hiker Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
