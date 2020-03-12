Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

9545 Hiker Hill Drive Available 04/10/20 4 Bedroom Twin Home in Feather Ridge- Complete Remodel - - Completely Remodeled Unit

- Wood Floors Downstairs

- Granite

- Recessed Lighting

- 2 Car Garage

- Fenced Yard

- Trash Paid

- Feather Ridge Community

- Poway Unified School District



Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)



Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:

Logan Family Properties

(858) 695-0123



*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*



**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**



For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!

LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html



Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779



(RLNE4743988)