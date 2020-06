Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Come and see this single-story, well maintained beautiful home with maple hardwood flooring. Kitchen has huge island with nice granite counter top. Breakfast nuke open to the big nice back yard. Boasting high ceilings that flood the home with airiness and light. Very quiet street,This house is located in the award winning Poway School District. Convenient access to Freeway, restaurants, and shops.