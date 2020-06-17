8355 Station Village Lane #4311

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher gym

2 br - 2ba Single Story Condo close to Trolley Station - 3rd Floor single story condo at the Lido complex located in San Diego, close to shops and the trolley station!



This condo has carpet and tile flooring, the kitchen has granite counter tops, a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave.



There is central air conditioning and forced heating. Unit has a balcony, washer and dryer in the unit. Complex has an elevator, gym, clubhouse, BBQ, pool & spa.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. No Pets and Smoking.



Lease



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4558473)