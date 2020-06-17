All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8355 Station Village Lane #4311
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:24 PM

8355 Station Village Lane #4311

8355 Station Village Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8355 Station Village Lane, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
2 br - 2ba Single Story Condo close to Trolley Station - 3rd Floor single story condo at the Lido complex located in San Diego, close to shops and the trolley station!

This condo has carpet and tile flooring, the kitchen has granite counter tops, a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave.

There is central air conditioning and forced heating. Unit has a balcony, washer and dryer in the unit. Complex has an elevator, gym, clubhouse, BBQ, pool & spa.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. No Pets and Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4558473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8355 Station Village Lane #4311 have any available units?
8355 Station Village Lane #4311 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8355 Station Village Lane #4311 have?
Some of 8355 Station Village Lane #4311's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8355 Station Village Lane #4311 currently offering any rent specials?
8355 Station Village Lane #4311 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8355 Station Village Lane #4311 pet-friendly?
No, 8355 Station Village Lane #4311 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8355 Station Village Lane #4311 offer parking?
No, 8355 Station Village Lane #4311 does not offer parking.
Does 8355 Station Village Lane #4311 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8355 Station Village Lane #4311 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8355 Station Village Lane #4311 have a pool?
Yes, 8355 Station Village Lane #4311 has a pool.
Does 8355 Station Village Lane #4311 have accessible units?
No, 8355 Station Village Lane #4311 does not have accessible units.
Does 8355 Station Village Lane #4311 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8355 Station Village Lane #4311 has units with dishwashers.

