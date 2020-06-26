All apartments in San Diego
8085 Caminito De Pizza

8085 Caminito De Pizza · No Longer Available
Location

8085 Caminito De Pizza, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
UPGRADED, Top floor Townhome, end unit in Park Villas overlooking the San Diego River, adjacent to Fashion Valley Mall, trolly, freeways, restaurants, parklike grounds, centrally located in the heart of Mission Valley, remodeled kitchen with breakfast bar, Stainless appliances, open floorplan with newer countertops, newer paint, balcony with storage, air conditioning, 2 carport spaces (#393 & #394) 2 COMMON pools, Spa, clubhouse, BBQ area, common area washer & dryers, BASIC cable TV included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8085 Caminito De Pizza have any available units?
8085 Caminito De Pizza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8085 Caminito De Pizza have?
Some of 8085 Caminito De Pizza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8085 Caminito De Pizza currently offering any rent specials?
8085 Caminito De Pizza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8085 Caminito De Pizza pet-friendly?
No, 8085 Caminito De Pizza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8085 Caminito De Pizza offer parking?
Yes, 8085 Caminito De Pizza offers parking.
Does 8085 Caminito De Pizza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8085 Caminito De Pizza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8085 Caminito De Pizza have a pool?
Yes, 8085 Caminito De Pizza has a pool.
Does 8085 Caminito De Pizza have accessible units?
No, 8085 Caminito De Pizza does not have accessible units.
Does 8085 Caminito De Pizza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8085 Caminito De Pizza has units with dishwashers.

