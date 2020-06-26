8085 Caminito De Pizza

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

UPGRADED, Top floor Townhome, end unit in Park Villas overlooking the San Diego River, adjacent to Fashion Valley Mall, trolly, freeways, restaurants, parklike grounds, centrally located in the heart of Mission Valley, remodeled kitchen with breakfast bar, Stainless appliances, open floorplan with newer countertops, newer paint, balcony with storage, air conditioning, 2 carport spaces (#393 & #394) 2 COMMON pools, Spa, clubhouse, BBQ area, common area washer & dryers, BASIC cable TV included.