8059 Caminito De Pizza - B Available 09/01/20 Park Villas - Spacious Mission Valley Condo - This spacious 1 bedroom plus small den is a great value in a very central location . Mission Valley provides easy access to downtown San Diego, major shopping, the airport and a short drive to bay and ocean beaches. It also has easy access to the Trolley, and major freeways in all directions.



Park Villas South provides common area laundry, bar-b-cue facilities, two assigned parking spots, lovely lush landscaping with peaceful walking paths, pool, and spa. Water, sewer and trash are included. Wall AC in the unit, private patio.. Refrigerator, stove and microwave income with unit..



