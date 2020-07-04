All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

8059 Caminito De Pizza - B

8059 Caminito De Pizza · (858) 357-5135
Location

8059 Caminito De Pizza, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 8059 Caminito De Pizza - B · Avail. Sep 1

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
8059 Caminito De Pizza - B Available 09/01/20 Park Villas - Spacious Mission Valley Condo - This spacious 1 bedroom plus small den is a great value in a very central location . Mission Valley provides easy access to downtown San Diego, major shopping, the airport and a short drive to bay and ocean beaches. It also has easy access to the Trolley, and major freeways in all directions.

Park Villas South provides common area laundry, bar-b-cue facilities, two assigned parking spots, lovely lush landscaping with peaceful walking paths, pool, and spa. Water, sewer and trash are included. Wall AC in the unit, private patio.. Refrigerator, stove and microwave income with unit..

Call/text Chase Pacific at 858-357-5135 - Ryan@chasepacific.com

All applicants over 18 years of age are required to complete a tenant application along with $35 processing fee per applicant.

The owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
CA DRE #00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenant’s agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

(RLNE5925852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

