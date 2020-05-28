Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8035 Caminito De Pizza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8035 Caminito De Pizza
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:55 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8035 Caminito De Pizza
8035 Caminito De Pizza
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mission Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8035 Caminito De Pizza, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful duplex recently remodeled 1100 sqf Apt in the hearth of San Diego. In Mission valley/Fashion valley.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8035 Caminito De Pizza have any available units?
8035 Caminito De Pizza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 8035 Caminito De Pizza currently offering any rent specials?
8035 Caminito De Pizza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8035 Caminito De Pizza pet-friendly?
No, 8035 Caminito De Pizza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 8035 Caminito De Pizza offer parking?
No, 8035 Caminito De Pizza does not offer parking.
Does 8035 Caminito De Pizza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8035 Caminito De Pizza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8035 Caminito De Pizza have a pool?
No, 8035 Caminito De Pizza does not have a pool.
Does 8035 Caminito De Pizza have accessible units?
No, 8035 Caminito De Pizza does not have accessible units.
Does 8035 Caminito De Pizza have units with dishwashers?
No, 8035 Caminito De Pizza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8035 Caminito De Pizza have units with air conditioning?
No, 8035 Caminito De Pizza does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University