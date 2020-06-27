7841 Camino Huerta

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Available September 1st. Amazing two story condo updated with recessed lighting throughout and an open concept kitchen/living room. Newly renovated kitchen with solid countertops, tiled backsplash, new dishwasher, and modern stainless steel sink.



Washer/dryer free to use for tenants. Newly upgraded stylish modern bathroom. One car garage parking with dedicated electric car outlet (240 volt, Tesla ready) and an additional designated open parking spot next to unit. HOA maintained complex with community pool and park.



Conveniently located close to shopping (UTC Mall), restaurants, UCSD bus route, and freeway access. Water and trash included. Tenants pay for electricity/gas and cable/internet.



Please note furniture in pictures are for staging purposes only. Condo is unfurnished. Available Sept. 1st. $2100 per month for a 1 year lease, $2100 deposit required.