San Diego, CA
7841 Camino Huerta
Last updated August 26 2019 at 7:07 AM

7841 Camino Huerta

7841 Camino Huerta · No Longer Available
Location

7841 Camino Huerta, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Available September 1st. Amazing two story condo updated with recessed lighting throughout and an open concept kitchen/living room. Newly renovated kitchen with solid countertops, tiled backsplash, new dishwasher, and modern stainless steel sink.

Washer/dryer free to use for tenants. Newly upgraded stylish modern bathroom. One car garage parking with dedicated electric car outlet (240 volt, Tesla ready) and an additional designated open parking spot next to unit. HOA maintained complex with community pool and park.

Conveniently located close to shopping (UTC Mall), restaurants, UCSD bus route, and freeway access. Water and trash included. Tenants pay for electricity/gas and cable/internet.

Please note furniture in pictures are for staging purposes only. Condo is unfurnished. Available Sept. 1st. $2100 per month for a 1 year lease, $2100 deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7841 Camino Huerta have any available units?
7841 Camino Huerta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7841 Camino Huerta have?
Some of 7841 Camino Huerta's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7841 Camino Huerta currently offering any rent specials?
7841 Camino Huerta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7841 Camino Huerta pet-friendly?
No, 7841 Camino Huerta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7841 Camino Huerta offer parking?
Yes, 7841 Camino Huerta offers parking.
Does 7841 Camino Huerta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7841 Camino Huerta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7841 Camino Huerta have a pool?
Yes, 7841 Camino Huerta has a pool.
Does 7841 Camino Huerta have accessible units?
No, 7841 Camino Huerta does not have accessible units.
Does 7841 Camino Huerta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7841 Camino Huerta has units with dishwashers.
