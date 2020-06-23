All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7745 Herschel Avenue
Last updated June 8 2019 at 11:08 AM

7745 Herschel Avenue

7745 Herschel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7745 Herschel Avenue, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

Stainless steel appliances, gorgeous flooring, large courtyard and sitting area, California King in both master suites with a pull out trundle bed in the guest room. Plenty of room for the whole family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7745 Herschel Avenue have any available units?
7745 Herschel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7745 Herschel Avenue have?
Some of 7745 Herschel Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7745 Herschel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7745 Herschel Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7745 Herschel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7745 Herschel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7745 Herschel Avenue offer parking?
No, 7745 Herschel Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7745 Herschel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7745 Herschel Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7745 Herschel Avenue have a pool?
No, 7745 Herschel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7745 Herschel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7745 Herschel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7745 Herschel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7745 Herschel Avenue has units with dishwashers.
