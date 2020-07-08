Rent Calculator
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:10 AM
1 of 11
6737 Cielo Drive
6737 Cielo Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6737 Cielo Drive, San Diego, CA 92114
Skyline
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6737 Cielo Drive have any available units?
6737 Cielo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 6737 Cielo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6737 Cielo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6737 Cielo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6737 Cielo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 6737 Cielo Drive offer parking?
No, 6737 Cielo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6737 Cielo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6737 Cielo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6737 Cielo Drive have a pool?
No, 6737 Cielo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6737 Cielo Drive have accessible units?
No, 6737 Cielo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6737 Cielo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6737 Cielo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6737 Cielo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6737 Cielo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
