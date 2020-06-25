Rent Calculator
Last updated June 11 2019 at 11:04 AM
1 of 2
6666 GOODWIN
6666 Goodwin Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6666 Goodwin Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6666 GOODWIN have any available units?
6666 GOODWIN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6666 GOODWIN have?
Some of 6666 GOODWIN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6666 GOODWIN currently offering any rent specials?
6666 GOODWIN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6666 GOODWIN pet-friendly?
No, 6666 GOODWIN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 6666 GOODWIN offer parking?
Yes, 6666 GOODWIN offers parking.
Does 6666 GOODWIN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6666 GOODWIN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6666 GOODWIN have a pool?
No, 6666 GOODWIN does not have a pool.
Does 6666 GOODWIN have accessible units?
No, 6666 GOODWIN does not have accessible units.
Does 6666 GOODWIN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6666 GOODWIN has units with dishwashers.
