Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6144 Pembroke Dr.
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

6144 Pembroke Dr.

6144 Pembroke Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6144 Pembroke Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
alarm system
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
garage
6144 Pembroke Dr. Available 05/01/19 2 Bedroom-1 Bathroom Single Story Home in San Diego - Single story single story home located close to San Diego State University.

This home has hardwood and tile flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. There is plenty of counter top space along with cabinet space for kitchen storage.

This home has wall heating, lots of windows to give an open and airy feel. Property comes with the washer and dryer in unit. Fenced backyard with a patio, gardener service included. 2-Car garage with additional off street parking available. Security alarm system included (paid by owner).

Rental insurance required upon move in. Water, Trash, and Sewer Paid. No Pets and No Smoking

Month to Month

Please do not disturb our current occupant.

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3999755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6144 Pembroke Dr. have any available units?
6144 Pembroke Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6144 Pembroke Dr. have?
Some of 6144 Pembroke Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6144 Pembroke Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6144 Pembroke Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6144 Pembroke Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 6144 Pembroke Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6144 Pembroke Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6144 Pembroke Dr. offers parking.
Does 6144 Pembroke Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6144 Pembroke Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6144 Pembroke Dr. have a pool?
No, 6144 Pembroke Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6144 Pembroke Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6144 Pembroke Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6144 Pembroke Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6144 Pembroke Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
