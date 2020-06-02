Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system garage

6144 Pembroke Dr. Available 05/01/19 2 Bedroom-1 Bathroom Single Story Home in San Diego - Single story single story home located close to San Diego State University.



This home has hardwood and tile flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. There is plenty of counter top space along with cabinet space for kitchen storage.



This home has wall heating, lots of windows to give an open and airy feel. Property comes with the washer and dryer in unit. Fenced backyard with a patio, gardener service included. 2-Car garage with additional off street parking available. Security alarm system included (paid by owner).



Rental insurance required upon move in. Water, Trash, and Sewer Paid. No Pets and No Smoking



Month to Month



Please do not disturb our current occupant.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3999755)