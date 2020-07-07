All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:05 PM

5360 West Falls View Drive

5360 West Falls View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5360 West Falls View Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5360 West Falls View Drive have any available units?
5360 West Falls View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5360 West Falls View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5360 West Falls View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5360 West Falls View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5360 West Falls View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5360 West Falls View Drive offer parking?
No, 5360 West Falls View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5360 West Falls View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5360 West Falls View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5360 West Falls View Drive have a pool?
No, 5360 West Falls View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5360 West Falls View Drive have accessible units?
No, 5360 West Falls View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5360 West Falls View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5360 West Falls View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5360 West Falls View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5360 West Falls View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

