Amenities

garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW Spacious Residential Home in College Area. - This spacious family home has hard wood and vinyl plank floors throughout, long galley kitchen with extra cabinet space. 3 large bedrooms and 2 spacious bathrooms, two car garage with ample street parking. Close to all the College area has to offer. Close to the 8 freeway for an easy commute. Home has central air and is available for move in now.



(RLNE5557623)