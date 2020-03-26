All apartments in San Diego
4715 HURON AVENUE
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

4715 HURON AVENUE

4715 Huron Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4715 Huron Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
BEAUTIFUL BAY PARK HOME - Newly renovated Bay Park home with amazing views! This 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home has a completely remodeled kitchen with all new cabinets, granite counters, tile, and appliances. This large kitchen is an entertainers dream. The kitchen opens up to the spacious backyard with large pool and pool house for plenty of storage. Extra large master suite with new vanity and shower. Come and take a look! Just in time to enjoy the view and breeze for summer! Please call SD Realty and Management to schedule a showing or with any questions.

619 697-0602

(RLNE4925343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4715 HURON AVENUE have any available units?
4715 HURON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4715 HURON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4715 HURON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4715 HURON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4715 HURON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4715 HURON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4715 HURON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4715 HURON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4715 HURON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4715 HURON AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 4715 HURON AVENUE has a pool.
Does 4715 HURON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4715 HURON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4715 HURON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4715 HURON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4715 HURON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4715 HURON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
