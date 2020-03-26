4715 HURON AVENUE

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pool

BEAUTIFUL BAY PARK HOME - Newly renovated Bay Park home with amazing views! This 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home has a completely remodeled kitchen with all new cabinets, granite counters, tile, and appliances. This large kitchen is an entertainers dream. The kitchen opens up to the spacious backyard with large pool and pool house for plenty of storage. Extra large master suite with new vanity and shower. Come and take a look! Just in time to enjoy the view and breeze for summer! Please call SD Realty and Management to schedule a showing or with any questions.



619 697-0602



(RLNE4925343)