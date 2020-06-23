Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4704 Allied
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4704 Allied
4704 Allied Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
4704 Allied Road, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens
Amenities
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4704 Allied have any available units?
4704 Allied doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 4704 Allied currently offering any rent specials?
4704 Allied is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4704 Allied pet-friendly?
No, 4704 Allied is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4704 Allied offer parking?
Yes, 4704 Allied offers parking.
Does 4704 Allied have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4704 Allied does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4704 Allied have a pool?
No, 4704 Allied does not have a pool.
Does 4704 Allied have accessible units?
No, 4704 Allied does not have accessible units.
Does 4704 Allied have units with dishwashers?
No, 4704 Allied does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4704 Allied have units with air conditioning?
No, 4704 Allied does not have units with air conditioning.
