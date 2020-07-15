All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 6 2020 at 12:06 PM

4627 Ocean Blvd. #204

4627 Ocean Blvd · (858) 272-3900 ext. 101
Location

4627 Ocean Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4627 Ocean Blvd. #204 · Avail. now

$2,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Oceanfront 1BD/1BA Condo located in Seashore Community! Steps away from the beach! - Absolutely stunning and completely remodeled 1BD/1BA condo in desirable Seashore Community North of Crystal Pier and Tower 23 features:

- Beautiful OCEAN VIEWS from the second floor
- Spacious floor plan
- Completely remodeled
- Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Electric Stove/Oven, Garbage Disposal
- Condo includes 1 assigned underground parking space
- Onsite laundry room, next to unit
- Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, Trash. Residents pay SDG&E, Cable/Internet

Community Features:
- Pool, clubhouse/recreation room & BBQ area
- Onsite laundry room, next to unit
- $150 HOA move in fee

Prime Location !! Walking distance to boardwalk, trendy hotel bars, restaurants, shopping & more! Come and enjoy the beach vibe!!

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5906635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4627 Ocean Blvd. #204 have any available units?
4627 Ocean Blvd. #204 has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4627 Ocean Blvd. #204 have?
Some of 4627 Ocean Blvd. #204's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4627 Ocean Blvd. #204 currently offering any rent specials?
4627 Ocean Blvd. #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4627 Ocean Blvd. #204 pet-friendly?
No, 4627 Ocean Blvd. #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4627 Ocean Blvd. #204 offer parking?
Yes, 4627 Ocean Blvd. #204 offers parking.
Does 4627 Ocean Blvd. #204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4627 Ocean Blvd. #204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4627 Ocean Blvd. #204 have a pool?
Yes, 4627 Ocean Blvd. #204 has a pool.
Does 4627 Ocean Blvd. #204 have accessible units?
No, 4627 Ocean Blvd. #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 4627 Ocean Blvd. #204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4627 Ocean Blvd. #204 has units with dishwashers.
