4627 Ocean Blvd. #204

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Oceanfront 1BD/1BA Condo located in Seashore Community! Steps away from the beach! - Absolutely stunning and completely remodeled 1BD/1BA condo in desirable Seashore Community North of Crystal Pier and Tower 23 features:



- Beautiful OCEAN VIEWS from the second floor

- Spacious floor plan

- Completely remodeled

- Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Electric Stove/Oven, Garbage Disposal

- Condo includes 1 assigned underground parking space

- Onsite laundry room, next to unit

- Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, Trash. Residents pay SDG&E, Cable/Internet



Community Features:

- Pool, clubhouse/recreation room & BBQ area

- Onsite laundry room, next to unit

- $150 HOA move in fee



Prime Location !! Walking distance to boardwalk, trendy hotel bars, restaurants, shopping & more! Come and enjoy the beach vibe!!



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com



CA BRE Lic. #00935682



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5906635)