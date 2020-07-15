4627 Ocean Blvd. #204

Amenities
Oceanfront 1BD/1BA Condo located in Seashore Community! Steps away from the beach! - Absolutely stunning and completely remodeled 1BD/1BA condo in desirable Seashore Community North of Crystal Pier and Tower 23 features:
- Beautiful OCEAN VIEWS from the second floor
- Spacious floor plan
- Completely remodeled
- Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Electric Stove/Oven, Garbage Disposal
- Condo includes 1 assigned underground parking space
- Onsite laundry room, next to unit
- Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, Trash. Residents pay SDG&E, Cable/Internet
Community Features:
- Pool, clubhouse/recreation room & BBQ area
- $150 HOA move in fee
Prime Location !! Walking distance to boardwalk, trendy hotel bars, restaurants, shopping & more! Come and enjoy the beach vibe!!
No Pets Allowed
