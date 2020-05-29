Rent Calculator
4616 Cherokee Ave
4616 Cherokee Ave
4616 Cherokee Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4616 Cherokee Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4616 Cherokee Ave have any available units?
4616 Cherokee Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4616 Cherokee Ave have?
Some of 4616 Cherokee Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4616 Cherokee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4616 Cherokee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4616 Cherokee Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4616 Cherokee Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4616 Cherokee Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4616 Cherokee Ave offers parking.
Does 4616 Cherokee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4616 Cherokee Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4616 Cherokee Ave have a pool?
No, 4616 Cherokee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4616 Cherokee Ave have accessible units?
No, 4616 Cherokee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4616 Cherokee Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4616 Cherokee Ave has units with dishwashers.
