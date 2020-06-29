All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4590 34th St
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

4590 34th St

4590 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4590 34th Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
LOVELY REMODELED HOME IN THE HEART OF NORMAL HEIGHTS! A MUST SEE! ACT NOW! PETS OK! - LOVELY REMODELED HOME IN THE HEART OF NORMAL HEIGHTS! A MUST SEE! ACT NOW! PETS OK!
This lovely gem of a property features 2 bedrooms, 1 large bath, an enclosed front yard, and a side patio off of the living area, great for entertaining. Tons of storage and closet space throughout, with upgraded fixtures and appliances.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Appliances: Refrigerator in Kitchen, Single Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove
- Full-size Washing Machine
- Full-size DryerStainless Steel Appliances
- Laundry Room in Garage
- Open Floor Plan
- Upgraded Kitchen
- Upgraded Fixtures
- Private Patio
- Living Room
- Central A/C
- Hardwood Floor
- Granite counter-top
- Yard
- Auto Sprinkler System
- Driveway
- Garage

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Private Driveway 1 Car &
1 Car Attached Garage
HOA NAME: N/A
YEAR BUILT: 1954
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: #4590
FLOOD ZONE: No

TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- Pets allowed with additional pet rent of $38 per pet per month
-Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month
- Owner is responsible for gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the
form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE2439882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4590 34th St have any available units?
4590 34th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4590 34th St have?
Some of 4590 34th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4590 34th St currently offering any rent specials?
4590 34th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4590 34th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4590 34th St is pet friendly.
Does 4590 34th St offer parking?
Yes, 4590 34th St offers parking.
Does 4590 34th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4590 34th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4590 34th St have a pool?
No, 4590 34th St does not have a pool.
Does 4590 34th St have accessible units?
No, 4590 34th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4590 34th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4590 34th St has units with dishwashers.

