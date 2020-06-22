Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4558 Bermuda Avenue
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:04 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4558 Bermuda Avenue
4558 Bermuda Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4558 Bermuda Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach Highlands
Amenities
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4558 Bermuda Avenue have any available units?
4558 Bermuda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4558 Bermuda Avenue have?
Some of 4558 Bermuda Avenue's amenities include parking, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4558 Bermuda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4558 Bermuda Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4558 Bermuda Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4558 Bermuda Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4558 Bermuda Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4558 Bermuda Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4558 Bermuda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4558 Bermuda Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4558 Bermuda Avenue have a pool?
No, 4558 Bermuda Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4558 Bermuda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4558 Bermuda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4558 Bermuda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4558 Bermuda Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
