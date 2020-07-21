Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4460 Delta
Last updated August 31 2019 at 11:17 PM
4460 Delta
4460 Delta Street
No Longer Available
Location
4460 Delta Street, San Diego, CA 92113
Mountain View
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4460 Delta have any available units?
4460 Delta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 4460 Delta currently offering any rent specials?
4460 Delta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4460 Delta pet-friendly?
No, 4460 Delta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4460 Delta offer parking?
No, 4460 Delta does not offer parking.
Does 4460 Delta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4460 Delta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4460 Delta have a pool?
No, 4460 Delta does not have a pool.
Does 4460 Delta have accessible units?
No, 4460 Delta does not have accessible units.
Does 4460 Delta have units with dishwashers?
No, 4460 Delta does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4460 Delta have units with air conditioning?
No, 4460 Delta does not have units with air conditioning.
