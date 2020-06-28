All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:04 AM

4426 Berting

4426 Berting St · No Longer Available
Location

4426 Berting St, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4426 Berting have any available units?
4426 Berting doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4426 Berting currently offering any rent specials?
4426 Berting is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4426 Berting pet-friendly?
No, 4426 Berting is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4426 Berting offer parking?
No, 4426 Berting does not offer parking.
Does 4426 Berting have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4426 Berting does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4426 Berting have a pool?
No, 4426 Berting does not have a pool.
Does 4426 Berting have accessible units?
No, 4426 Berting does not have accessible units.
Does 4426 Berting have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4426 Berting has units with dishwashers.
Does 4426 Berting have units with air conditioning?
No, 4426 Berting does not have units with air conditioning.
