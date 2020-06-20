All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4377 Mc Clintock Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4377 Mc Clintock Street
Last updated May 3 2020 at 7:07 AM

4377 Mc Clintock Street

4377 Mcclintock Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Normal Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4377 Mcclintock Street, San Diego, CA 92105
Normal Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
internet access
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Normal Heights. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 29th 2020. $2,500/month rent. $2,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4377 Mc Clintock Street have any available units?
4377 Mc Clintock Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4377 Mc Clintock Street have?
Some of 4377 Mc Clintock Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4377 Mc Clintock Street currently offering any rent specials?
4377 Mc Clintock Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4377 Mc Clintock Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4377 Mc Clintock Street is pet friendly.
Does 4377 Mc Clintock Street offer parking?
No, 4377 Mc Clintock Street does not offer parking.
Does 4377 Mc Clintock Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4377 Mc Clintock Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4377 Mc Clintock Street have a pool?
No, 4377 Mc Clintock Street does not have a pool.
Does 4377 Mc Clintock Street have accessible units?
Yes, 4377 Mc Clintock Street has accessible units.
Does 4377 Mc Clintock Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4377 Mc Clintock Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University