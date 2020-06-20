4377 Mc Clintock Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible internet access

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Normal Heights. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 29th 2020. $2,500/month rent. $2,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.