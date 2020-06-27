Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
425 Beech Unit: 609
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
425 Beech Unit: 609
425 Beech St
·
No Longer Available
Location
425 Beech St, San Diego, CA 92101
Cortez
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Security deposit secured as provided and paid rental insurance policy fee $69.00
Cleaning Fee $200.00
Non refundable fees
Credit check $20 per person.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 425 Beech Unit: 609 have any available units?
425 Beech Unit: 609 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 425 Beech Unit: 609 currently offering any rent specials?
425 Beech Unit: 609 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Beech Unit: 609 pet-friendly?
No, 425 Beech Unit: 609 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 425 Beech Unit: 609 offer parking?
Yes, 425 Beech Unit: 609 offers parking.
Does 425 Beech Unit: 609 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Beech Unit: 609 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Beech Unit: 609 have a pool?
No, 425 Beech Unit: 609 does not have a pool.
Does 425 Beech Unit: 609 have accessible units?
No, 425 Beech Unit: 609 does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Beech Unit: 609 have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 Beech Unit: 609 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Beech Unit: 609 have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 Beech Unit: 609 does not have units with air conditioning.
