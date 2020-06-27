All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

425 Beech Unit: 609

425 Beech St · No Longer Available
Location

425 Beech St, San Diego, CA 92101
Cortez

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Security deposit secured as provided and paid rental insurance policy fee $69.00
Cleaning Fee $200.00
Non refundable fees
Credit check $20 per person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Beech Unit: 609 have any available units?
425 Beech Unit: 609 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 425 Beech Unit: 609 currently offering any rent specials?
425 Beech Unit: 609 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Beech Unit: 609 pet-friendly?
No, 425 Beech Unit: 609 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 425 Beech Unit: 609 offer parking?
Yes, 425 Beech Unit: 609 offers parking.
Does 425 Beech Unit: 609 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Beech Unit: 609 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Beech Unit: 609 have a pool?
No, 425 Beech Unit: 609 does not have a pool.
Does 425 Beech Unit: 609 have accessible units?
No, 425 Beech Unit: 609 does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Beech Unit: 609 have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 Beech Unit: 609 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Beech Unit: 609 have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 Beech Unit: 609 does not have units with air conditioning.

