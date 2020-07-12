/
cortez
105 Apartments for rent in Cortez, San Diego, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
16 Units Available
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1160 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments in north San Diego, with great transport links to Downtown and the Gaslamp Quarter. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and hot tub.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1501 Front St #504
1501 Front Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$2,400
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
1501 Front St #504 Available 08/01/20 Bay view, 1 bedroom 1 bath in The Palermo building in the heart of Little Italy! - Located on the 5th floor of the highly desirable Palermo building.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1441 9th Avenue #203
1441 9th Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1480 sqft
Glamorously FURNISHED Condo on Cortez Hill - Rare three bedroom, two bath corner residence. The corner unit feature makes it very private from all sides.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
850 Beech St
850 Beech Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1103 sqft
Beautifully furnished condo on the 19th floor in the Discovery Building with amazing views from every floor-to-ceiling window - Coronado, Downtown, Sea World, Balboa Park, Bay, and Mountains! Walk to your favorite dining and shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1643 9th
1643 9th Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1200 sqft
Month to Month and short term options. Perfect for people new to the area or requiring a short term solution. Amazing and rare detached home in Downtown San Diego. Live the dream without the hassles of elevators, long hallways and noisy neighbors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
889 Date Street
889 Date Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$2,195
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Aloft is a spectacular modern loft development in the downtown San Diego neighborhood of Cortez Hill. This quiet building gives its residents the downtown lifestyle mixed with the quaintness of neighborhood life.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
712 Cedar Street
712 Cedar Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1025 sqft
FULLY furnished, dishes, linens, TOILET PAPER etc.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
47 Units Available
Alexan ALX
300 14th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,899
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,264
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,155
1393 sqft
Modern homes with bay windows, tiled bathrooms, hardwood flooring and quartz countertops. Residents have access to a rooftop swimming pool, a game room and a beer garden. Minutes away from Gaslamp District.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,799
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,416
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,929
1357 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
37 Units Available
The Rey
801 A St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,633
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
967 sqft
Close to the theater, symphony, and the House of Blues in Downtown San Diego. Spectacular city views through floor-to-ceiling windows. On-site dog walk and a rooftop deck.
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
7 Units Available
EV
688 13th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,881
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
1095 sqft
Located in the East Village Arts District, these luxury units offer a variety of floor plans, complete with amenities like quartz countertops, dual color kitchens, roll-up louver doors and European-style cabinets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,878
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
886 sqft
Stylish apartment building in San Diego's Harborview neighborhood, within walking distance of San Diego Bay. One-bedroom units with granite counters, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. One underground parking space included in lease. 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,175
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,580
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,590
1182 sqft
Luxury community with complimentary WiFi, charging stations, coffee bar and fob entry access. Apartments are spacious and feature high-end fixtures. Located just two blocks from the waterfront park.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
11 Units Available
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,829
832 sqft
1 Bedroom
Located close to the Trolley in the Financial District with access to I-5, 163 and I-94. Huge loft apartments with high ceilings, giant windows, W/D in unit and private balconies in some apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
26 Units Available
13th & Market
1330 Market St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,778
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,146
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1157 sqft
Close to Embarcadero Marina Park South. Contemporary apartments with accent walls and wood floors. Multiple communal lounges, including a rooftop lounge with city views. Courtyard swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center for on-site workouts.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
15 Units Available
Strata
969 Market St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,301
1137 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,248
1550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,924
1225 sqft
This East Village community is surrounded by Market Street shops and is only moments from Westfield Horton Plaza. Units have a patio or balcony. There's an onsite concierge, clubhouse and gym in this pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
21 Units Available
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,595
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1034 sqft
Vibrant apartments with hardwood floors, huge closets and recent renovations. Community features a basketball court, tennis court, trash valet, parking, pool and media room. Located close to freeways 5, 94 and 163.
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
27 Units Available
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,013
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,202
976 sqft
Located downtown San Diego, these high-rise apartments offer modern interiors with panoramic views. Residents love the open kitchen layout, wood cabinetry and high-end features. The community's rooftop terrace includes an outdoor fireplace for entertaining.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
69 Units Available
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,645
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,476
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1236 sqft
With a rooftop pool and sundeck, a sky terrace, a fitness/yoga studio and a dog park, high-rise living in East Village has a new address. Interiors feature hardwood floors, granite counters and smartphone-controlled lighting.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
36 Units Available
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,712
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1019 sqft
A modern, upscale downtown community with sophisticated amenities. Homes feature custom cabinetry, vinyl wood plank flooring and quartz countertops. Community features fantastic access to area restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
260 Units Available
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,905
1717 sqft
Situated in the vibrant, diverse, urban East Village neighborhood of Downtown San Diego, Pinnacle on the Park boasts close proximity to the beautiful Marina Embarcadero and 5 star dining restaurants Grab a celebratory beverage at Amplified Ales
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Current
1551 Union St, San Diego, CA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$2,373
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,570
1430 sqft
This property features recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. It's situated between Little Italy and Cortez Hill. There's a concierge, media room, pool and gym all on site.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,171
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,553
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
A beautiful community with fantastic skyline views. Unique floor plans with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Onsite fire pit hot tub, lobby and courtyard. Pet-friendly. Near I-5.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,167
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,531
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,462
1066 sqft
Luxury units include granite counters, garbage disposal and laundry. Community features pool, yoga, clubhouse and car charging. Great location for commuters, minutes from I-5 and North Harbor Drive.
