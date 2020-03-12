Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 425 Beech.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
425 Beech
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
425 Beech
425 Beech Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Cortez
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
425 Beech Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Cortez
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Security deposit secured as provided and paid rental insurance policy fee $69.00
Cleaning Fee $200.00
Non refundable fees
Credit check $20 per person.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 425 Beech have any available units?
425 Beech doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 425 Beech currently offering any rent specials?
425 Beech isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Beech pet-friendly?
No, 425 Beech is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 425 Beech offer parking?
No, 425 Beech does not offer parking.
Does 425 Beech have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Beech does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Beech have a pool?
No, 425 Beech does not have a pool.
Does 425 Beech have accessible units?
No, 425 Beech does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Beech have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 Beech does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Beech have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 Beech does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University